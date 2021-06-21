




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Following death of teen in Laguna police ops, senators call for faster body cam procurement
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar launches the use of body-worn cameras by police officers during a press conference in Camp Crame, Quezon City on June 4, 2021. 
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Following death of teen in Laguna police ops, senators call for faster body cam procurement

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2021 - 5:27pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Monday called for the fast-tracking of procurement of body-worn cameras following the fatal shooting of a teenager in Laguna in a police anti-drug operation.



In a statement, Lacson said the death of a minor, Johndy Maglinte Helis, and the emergence of conflicting narratives of the incident “should prod the [Philippine National Police to fast-track the procurement of more body cameras and require all their personnel deployed in field operations.”





Helis and one Antonio Dalit were killed last week after police claimed they violently resisted arrest—an all too common theme in police narratives after killings. But relatives of the teenager insisted that Maglinte was killed.



At least ten police officers have been placed under restrictive custody following the incident.



Lacson, a former top cop, said the use of cameras in police operations will lessen the “he said, she said” situation in such incidents. This will also help in gathering evidence and deter abuse of law enforcers as the body-worn camera may be likened to a closed-circuit television camera in a public place.



"Either way, the policeman committing an abuse in the exercise of his duties as well as the crime offender cannot use the 'right to privacy' as their defense since either of them will fail the test," he added.



Early in June, 2,696 body cameras, worth at least P288 million, were distributed to 171 police units in Metro Manila, including 38 police stations. Each unit received 16 body cameras.



Lacson also expressed hope for the Supreme Court to issue its resolution on body-worn cameras for police operations, which the fifteen justices issued in March 2020.



“We hope the Supreme Court would issue soonest the guidelines and protocols for the use of the body cameras based on established jurisprudence that defines 'reasonable expectation of privacy test' - which will be a major asset to our law enforcers as well as improved protection of civilians against police abuses," the senator also said.



Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said on June 11 that the final version of the proposed rule on the use of body-worn cameras may be approved in July.



“Our colleagues have submitted their respective inputs. Hopefully and I’m optimistic that [after] maybe two or three deliberations, we will come up with the final version. The Court is very clear in our responsibility that they have to comply with what the Constitution and the Rules of Court should provide," Gesmundo told reporters then.



Several progressive groups have been pressing the SC to look into its rules on issuing search warrants that, they claimed, have been weaponized against activists and dissenters. They asserted that trumped-up charges have been filed against them, and in worse cases, the implementation of warrants led to killings. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Franco Luna


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PANFILO LACSON
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      SUPREME COURT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOF hires 'fake' Facebook account operator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOF hires 'fake' Facebook account operator


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Finance has hired the services of a communications strategist whose social media pages were taken down by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines detects four more cases of Delta COVID-19 variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines detects four more cases of Delta COVID-19 variant


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
So far, Philippine health authorities have detected 17 cases of the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;P18 billion wasted as Bayanihan 2 expires this month&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘P18 billion wasted as Bayanihan 2 expires this month’


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
An estimated P18 billion in unutilized funds for pandemic response programs would go to waste when Republic Act No. 11519...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2021&rsquo;s longest day today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2021’s longest day today


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos will experience the longest day of the year during the summer solstice today, according to the Philippine Atmospheric,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House urged to condemn, investigate killings of 3 Lumads in Surigao del Sur
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House urged to condemn, investigate killings of 3 Lumads in Surigao del Sur


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Makabayan bloc lawmakers filed House Resolution 1903, urging the committee on human rights to denounce and conduct an...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators urge support, resources for high-risk areas outside NCR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators urge support, resources for high-risk areas outside NCR


                              

                                 15 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"When the medical frontliners themselves have sounded off the distress signal, we must listen and act."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5,249 new COVID-19 cases push total to 1.36 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
5,249 new COVID-19 cases push total to 1.36 million


                              

                                 39 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines on Monday reported 5,249 new coronavirus cases to bring its total count to 1,364,239.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: No favoritism in allocation of Pfizer COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: No favoritism in allocation of Pfizer COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                 41 minutes ago                              


                                                            
In a briefing Monday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the national government allocates jabs based on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte signs EO authorizing payment of death, burial benefits to IP reps in barangays
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte signs EO authorizing payment of death, burial benefits to IP reps in barangays


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The interior department, in coordination with the budget department and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, has...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Schools eyed for limited face-to-face classes narrowed down to 300
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Schools eyed for limited face-to-face classes narrowed down to 300


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
DepEd on Monday said the number of schools eyed for limited in-person learning has been trimmed to 300 from the 1,900 across...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with