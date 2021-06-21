DOH: Scrapping of community quarantines a long-term goal for now

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health confirmed on Monday that the national government is discussing the eventual scrapping of quarantine classifications in the country, but stressed that this remains a long-term goal for now.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in Monday’s briefing confirmed Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing’s remarks last weekend that they discussing easing all quarantine qualifications and leaving the decision to close its borders to local government units.

“That is true. That’s the long-term goal. That’s not going to happen now or in the next month. This we can say that we are talking about it, that’s correct, because it is important that we have a goal on when we will shift to that direction that we will slowly ease our restrictions,” she said partly in Filipino.

Vergeire said they are discussing it now so that the discretion on implementing protocols, including quarantine classifications, has been shifted to local governments there will remain safeguards.

These safeguards include that we will no longer have the risk of having further transmission and the risk that the lockdown of a locality will not be rational.

“So we are discussing it. A long study [is needed]. It will not happen in the next month but what [Usec Densing] said is correct that this is being discussed already,” she added.

The Philippines continues to be under community quarantine for more than a year since the lockdown due to the pandemic was first announced in March 2020.

President Rodrigo Duterte has been regularly announcing quarantine classifications, usually in the next month or 15 days, for different parts of the country in his public addresses. The shift on classifications is based on recommendations of the Inter-Agency Task Force of the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, of which the DOH and other national government agencies are part of.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are currently under general community quarantine with some restrictions while Rizal, Laguna and Cavite will be under the same status but with heightened restrictions. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Emmanuel Tupas