5,249 new COVID-19 cases push total to 1.36 million

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday reported 5,249 new coronavirus cases to bring its total count to 1,364,239.

Active cases were down today by 1,832 from June 20's 57,679. Health authorities said eight laboratories did not submit testing data.

Active cases : 55,847 or 4.1% of the total

Recoveries : 7,053, bringing the number to 1,284,643

Deaths: 128, or now 23,749 in total

What's new today?