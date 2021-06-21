




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
5,249 new COVID-19 cases push total to 1.36 million
In this March 2021 photo, long lines of commuters can be seen at the EDSA-Quezon Avenue bus stop and MRT GMA-Kamuning station.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
5,249 new COVID-19 cases push total to 1.36 million

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2021 - 5:40pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday reported 5,249 new coronavirus cases to bring its total count to 1,364,239.



Active cases were down today by 1,832 from June 20's 57,679. Health authorities said eight laboratories did not submit testing data. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 55,847 or 4.1% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 7,053, bringing the number to 1,284,643
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 128, or now 23,749 in total
    • 




What's new today?



    
	
  • Malacañang said face shields are no longer required outdoors, but are still mandatory when riding public transportation, markets or indoor establishments.
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Department of Health said four more Filipinos contracted the Delta variant — or the COVID-19 variant detected in India — to raise the number of cases at home to 17.
    • 
	
    
	
  • Vice President Leni Robredo's office called for volunteer doctors and nurses in its Vaccine Express program to inoculate more of those in the A4 priority group.
    • 



                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      COVID-19 VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      FACE SHIELDS
                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines detects four more cases of Delta COVID-19 variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines detects four more cases of Delta COVID-19 variant


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
So far, Philippine health authorities have detected 17 cases of the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOF hires 'fake' Facebook account operator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOF hires 'fake' Facebook account operator


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Finance has hired the services of a communications strategist whose social media pages were taken down by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH says 'multitude of factors' driving rising COVID-19 cases in Visayas, Mindanao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH says 'multitude of factors' driving rising COVID-19 cases in Visayas, Mindanao


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said there were reports from the department’s regional offices that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Support for Sara-Gibo in 2022 growing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Support for Sara-Gibo in 2022 growing


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Support is growing for the possible tandem of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and former defense chief Gilberto “Gibo”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;P18 billion wasted as Bayanihan 2 expires this month&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘P18 billion wasted as Bayanihan 2 expires this month’


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
An estimated P18 billion in unutilized funds for pandemic response programs would go to waste when Republic Act No. 11519...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'NCR Plus' under GCQ with restrictions until end-June
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'NCR Plus' under GCQ with restrictions until end-June


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said Metro Manila and four nearby provinces will shift to a full General Community...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 6,426 new COVID-19 cases seen ahead of new quarantine classifications
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
6,426 new COVID-19 cases seen ahead of new quarantine classifications


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Today's figures pushed the country's overall count to 1,322,053. The Department of Health said 10 laboratories did not turn...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 7,302 new COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 7,302 new COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities on Sunday said 7,302 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, pushing the total to 1,315,639.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Citing improved conditions, OCTA backs easing more COVID-19 curbs in NCR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Citing improved conditions, OCTA backs easing more COVID-19 curbs in NCR


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
"We support that because at this time, the situation in NCR is improving," OCTA fellow Guido David said on easing more COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palasyo: 'NCR Plus' mukhang luluwagan lalo pagkatapos ng June 15
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palasyo: 'NCR Plus' mukhang luluwagan lalo pagkatapos ng June 15


                              

                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
Posibleng paluwagin pa ang ipinatutupad na quarantine restrictions sa NCR Plus (Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna at Bulacan)...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 9 cities tagged as 'areas of concern' amid rise in COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
9 cities tagged as 'areas of concern' amid rise in COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
OCTA Research said nine cities outside Metro Manila have emerged as areas of concern due to a rise in COVID-19 infections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with