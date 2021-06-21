In this March 2021 photo, long lines of commuters can be seen at the EDSA-Quezon Avenue bus stop and MRT GMA-Kamuning station.
5,249 new COVID-19 cases push total to 1.36 million
(Philstar.com) - June 21, 2021 - 5:40pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday reported 5,249 new coronavirus cases to bring its total count to 1,364,239.
Active cases were down today by 1,832 from June 20's 57,679. Health authorities said eight laboratories did not submit testing data.
- Active cases: 55,847 or 4.1% of the total
- Recoveries: 7,053, bringing the number to 1,284,643
- Deaths: 128, or now 23,749 in total
What's new today?
- Malacañang said face shields are no longer required outdoors, but are still mandatory when riding public transportation, markets or indoor establishments.
- The Department of Health said four more Filipinos contracted the Delta variant — or the COVID-19 variant detected in India — to raise the number of cases at home to 17.
- Vice President Leni Robredo's office called for volunteer doctors and nurses in its Vaccine Express program to inoculate more of those in the A4 priority group.
