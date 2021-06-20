




































































 




   







   















LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
A health worker prepares a vial of Chinese Sinovac vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus disease inside a movie theatre turned into a vaccination centre in Taguig City suburban Manila on June 14, 2021.
                           PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - June 20, 2021 - 9:14am                           

                        


                        

                        
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)





                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Uniform quarantine rules eyed for all vaccinees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Uniform quarantine rules eyed for all vaccinees


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Task Force against COVID-19 Technical Working Group is formulating quarantine protocols that can be uniformly...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Support for Sara-Gibo in 2022 growing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Support for Sara-Gibo in 2022 growing


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Support is growing for the possible tandem of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and former defense chief Gilberto “Gibo”...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 MMDA expects the worst in EDSA traffic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA expects the worst in EDSA traffic


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority  has admitted it is “expecting the worst” for traffic on EDSA as...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 JBC nominates 9 for SC post
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JBC nominates 9 for SC post


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Judicial and Bar Council has nominated nine applicants for the post of associate justice of the Supreme Court, replacing...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Palace to extend estate tax amnesty law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace to extend estate tax amnesty law


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang yesterday assured the public that President Duterte would sign the extension of the estate tax amnesty law,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 After white sand, Baywalk gets coconut palm tree makeover
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After white sand, Baywalk gets coconut palm tree makeover


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Matured coconut palm trees about three to four meters high are being planted along the Manila Baywalk as part of the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Museums reopen on Rizal&rsquo;s birthday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Museums reopen on Rizal’s birthday


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Museum of the Philippines at Rizal Park and the Jose Rizal Shrine in Fort Santiago opened yesterday after months...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Government mulls scrapping of quarantine classifications
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government mulls scrapping of quarantine classifications


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local chief executives should be ready with their COVID-19 response measures as the national government is eyeing to do away...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 MMDA: Despite rising vehicle volume, speed on EDSA has doubled
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA: Despite rising vehicle volume, speed on EDSA has doubled


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the volume of cars on EDSA approaching pre-pandemic levels, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority yesterday...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Red hat bestowed on Cardinal Advincula
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Red hat bestowed on Cardinal Advincula


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
After months of delay, Jose Cardinal Advincula finally donned his red hat on Friday at the Immaculate Conception Metropolitan...

                                                         


      

         

            
