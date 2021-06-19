




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Senate urged to probe 'unabated' police killings after minor dies in anti-drug op
In this 2016 photo, crime scene investigators are hunched over the body of Romeo Fontanilla. His killers were two men on a motorbike. 
Daniel Berehulak for The New York Times/World Press Photo via AP, File

                     

                        

                           
Senate urged to probe 'unabated' police killings after minor dies in anti-drug op

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2021 - 12:45pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Friday said she will file a resolution calling on the Senate to launch an inquiry into the "unabated" police killings in the country following the death of yet another minor during an anti-drug operation. 



Johndy Maglinte, a 16-year-old boy, and his companion who police say was previously detained on drug charges, were killed in a drug bust in Biñan, Laguna, on Wednesday. 





Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police chief, confirmed their deaths, adding that the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) is investigating the incident. According to Eleazar, probers have yet to establish if Maglinte was a minor although he was identified in a police report as his companion's assistant.  



READ: At least 122 children killed in government’s drug war — report



Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, called the incident "a serious human rights violation that needs to be investigated." 



"Johndy, at 16, is still a child according to our laws. Anong laban ng isang bata sa isang armadong institusyon? Bakit ba ang lalakas ng loob ng ilan sa mga pulis na mang-api at kumitil ng mga kabataang walang kalaban-laban?" 



(What chance does a child have against an armed institution? Why do some of our police so fearlessly oppress and kill children who are defenseless?)  



The senator also emphasized that Maglinte's death must not be viewed as an isolated incident, citing Kian delos Santos, Carl Arnaiz and Reynaldo de Guzman, all teenagers who were killed during what Caloocan City police called a "One Time, Big Time" operation. 



"These operations have been constantly posing a real danger to our youth: from Kian delos Santos and his companions in 2018, to Johndy in 2021, and to the thousands more young people who died because of police abuse," she said partially in Filipino.



"In the middle of a pandemic, no less, this administration continues to inflict nationwide emotional trauma on Filipinos. This should never be the status quo," Hontiveros added. 



"The relentless carnage and violence are detestable. Every day, we will choose to take steps that will rectify this tremendous injustice towards Filipinos. The day of reckoning is fast approaching." 



—  Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from The STAR 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANTI-DRUG OPERATIONS
                                                      DRUG WAR
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      RISA HONTIVEROS
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Romualdez open to tandem with Sara
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Romualdez open to tandem with Sara


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Leyte congressman is the national president of the once-dominant and now re-emerging Lakas-CMD party.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH touts efficacy of jabs after vaccinated Indonesians get COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH touts efficacy of jabs after vaccinated Indonesians get COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said real world studies show that all COVID-19 vaccines in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: No, the US did not designate former ICC prosecutor Bensouda a terrorist
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: No, the US did not designate former ICC prosecutor Bensouda a terrorist


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
While it is true that the Trump administration did sanction Bensouda and the ICC's head of jurisdiction Phakiso Mochochoko,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SMC working quietly on Bulacan airport &ndash; Tugade
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SMC working quietly on Bulacan airport – Tugade


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. is doing preparatory work for the Manila International Airport project in Bulacan in line with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 29 more government infrastructure projects completed next year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
29 more government infrastructure projects completed next year


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government is aiming to complete 29 more infrastructure flagship projects before the end of next year and turn over 28...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Tourism groups send SOS: Save hotels, travel firms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tourism groups send SOS: Save hotels, travel firms


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
A business leader has asked the Department of Tourism to relax the rules on loans extended to travel firms that suffered losses...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec appeals to public: Don&rsquo;t sell your votes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec appeals to public: Don’t sell your votes


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections has appealed to the public not to sell their votes as the idea of vote buying through electronic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Enough funds for minors&rsquo; vaccination &ndash; Lacson
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Enough funds for minors’ vaccination – Lacson


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The P57.3 billion secured as loan by the government for the procurement of vaccines is enough to cover the P25-billion requirement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo thanks UK government for honoring Philippines health workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo thanks UK government for honoring Philippines health workers


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo has expressed her gratitude to the British government for honoring Filipino health workers there...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House prioritizing budget, pandemic measures
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House prioritizing budget, pandemic measures


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives will prioritize the 2022 national budget and more pandemic response measures when it resumes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with