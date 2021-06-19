Senate urged to probe 'unabated' police killings after minor dies in anti-drug op

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Friday said she will file a resolution calling on the Senate to launch an inquiry into the "unabated" police killings in the country following the death of yet another minor during an anti-drug operation.

Johndy Maglinte, a 16-year-old boy, and his companion who police say was previously detained on drug charges, were killed in a drug bust in Biñan, Laguna, on Wednesday.

Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police chief, confirmed their deaths, adding that the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) is investigating the incident. According to Eleazar, probers have yet to establish if Maglinte was a minor although he was identified in a police report as his companion's assistant.

READ: At least 122 children killed in government’s drug war — report

Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, called the incident "a serious human rights violation that needs to be investigated."

"Johndy, at 16, is still a child according to our laws. Anong laban ng isang bata sa isang armadong institusyon? Bakit ba ang lalakas ng loob ng ilan sa mga pulis na mang-api at kumitil ng mga kabataang walang kalaban-laban?"

(What chance does a child have against an armed institution? Why do some of our police so fearlessly oppress and kill children who are defenseless?)

The senator also emphasized that Maglinte's death must not be viewed as an isolated incident, citing Kian delos Santos, Carl Arnaiz and Reynaldo de Guzman, all teenagers who were killed during what Caloocan City police called a "One Time, Big Time" operation.

"These operations have been constantly posing a real danger to our youth: from Kian delos Santos and his companions in 2018, to Johndy in 2021, and to the thousands more young people who died because of police abuse," she said partially in Filipino.

"In the middle of a pandemic, no less, this administration continues to inflict nationwide emotional trauma on Filipinos. This should never be the status quo," Hontiveros added.

"The relentless carnage and violence are detestable. Every day, we will choose to take steps that will rectify this tremendous injustice towards Filipinos. The day of reckoning is fast approaching."

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from The STAR