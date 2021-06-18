Active COVID-19 cases hit 61,776 after Philippines logs 6,833 new infectionsÂ 

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Friday reported 6,833 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,346,276.

Coronavirus vaccines are effective, especially in preventing severe disease and hospital stays, the Department of Health stressed after Indonesia reported outbreaks among vaccinated health workers.

Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police chief, instructed cops to refrain from imposing any sanctions on violators who are caught not wearing face shields, saying that they should be cautioned instead, following recent confusion over the government's standing policy.

The Philippines can now send up to 6,500 healthcare workers abroad yearly after the government's pandemic response task force increased the number of healthcare workers who can be deployed each year.

The task force further reminded local governments to implement its quarantine protocols for arriving international passengers.

The pandemic task force also decided to push back the effectivity date of its directive on the testing and shortened quarantine protocols for inbound travelers who were fully vaccinated in the Philippines to June 22.