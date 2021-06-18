




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Active COVID-19 cases hit 61,776 after Philippines logs 6,833 new infectionsÂ 
Individuals under the A4 priority group are inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine as the local government of Quezon City launches their QC ProtekTODO Bakuna Nights program at the city hall open grounds on June 16, 2021. The program aims to inoculate working individuals who cannot visit vaccination sites during the day due to their work schedules.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Active COVID-19 cases hit 61,776 after Philippines logs 6,833 new infections 

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Friday reported 6,833 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,346,276.





What's new today?



    
	
  • 
	
    Coronavirus vaccines are effective, especially in preventing severe disease and hospital stays, the Department of Health stressed after Indonesia reported outbreaks among vaccinated health workers.
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police chief, instructed cops to refrain from imposing any sanctions on violators who are caught not wearing face shields, saying that they should be cautioned instead, following recent confusion over the government's standing policy. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The Philippines can now send up to 6,500 healthcare workers abroad yearly after the government's pandemic response task force increased the number of healthcare workers who can be deployed each year. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The task force further reminded local governments to implement its quarantine protocols for arriving international passengers. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The pandemic task force also decided to push back the effectivity date of its directive on the testing and shortened quarantine protocols for inbound travelers who were fully vaccinated in the Philippines to June 22.
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion called on stakeholders to prepare the Philippines for a “next normal” marked by greater mobility and a more open economy. 
    
	
    • 




— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Here's why the 'Davao Death Squad' was included in the ICC 'drug war' probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Here's why the 'Davao Death Squad' was included in the ICC 'drug war' probe


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
In its request to launch an investigation into the situation in the Philippines, the Office of the Prosecutor - International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 As pandemic lingers, pregnant women struggle with strict COVID-19 protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As pandemic lingers, pregnant women struggle with strict COVID-19 protocols


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
“What we’re seeing is, it’s in the 1/3 of the country where you have difficulty for mothers’ pregnancy....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: No, the US did not designate former ICC prosecutor Bensouda a terrorist
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: No, the US did not designate former ICC prosecutor Bensouda a terrorist


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
While it is true that the Trump administration did sanction Bensouda and the ICC's head of jurisdiction Phakiso Mochochoko,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government, private sector urged to prepare for &lsquo;next normal&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government, private sector urged to prepare for ‘next normal’


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
 As the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program continues to accelerate, presidential adviser for entrepreneurship...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF reminds regions: Follow quarantine protocols for arriving travelers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF reminds regions: Follow quarantine protocols for arriving travelers


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic response task force on Friday reminded local governments to implement its quarantine protocols...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF increases deployment cap on healthcare workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF increases deployment cap on healthcare workers


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines can now send up to 6,500 healthcare workers abroad yearly after the pandemic response task force increased...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR to look into killing of 3 Lumads, including minor, in Surigao del Sur
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR to look into killing of 3 Lumads, including minor, in Surigao del Sur


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a statement, the commission denounced the “violent death of these indigenous peoples allegedly perpetrated by the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR says possible ICC probe should prod gov't to 'do better' on the ground
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR says possible ICC probe should prod gov't to 'do better' on the ground


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It has become impetus for us to do better on the ground and ensure investigations are carried out, ensure there will be prosecutions," Commissioner...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hospital Command Center seeing shortage of healthcare workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hospital Command Center seeing shortage of healthcare workers


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hospitals nationwide are suffering from manpower shortage due to rising COVID cases, according to the One Hospital Command...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 STAR top recipient of Rotary Manila journalism award
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
STAR top recipient of Rotary Manila journalism award


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Star is the top recepient of the Pro Patria Journalism Award 2021 of the Rotary Club of Manila for print media....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with