Philippines sees 6,637 new COVID-19 cases
Individuals under the A4 priority group are inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine as the local government of Quezon City launches their QC ProtekTODO Bakuna Nights program at the city hall open grounds on June 16, 2021. The program aims to inoculate working individuals who cannot visit vaccination sites during the day due to their work schedules.
MANILA, Philippines — Health officials on Thursday logged 6,637 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total to 1,339,457.



Active cases were up by 2,237 from June 16's 56,170. The Department of Health said five laboratories did not turn in screening results.



    
	
  • Active cases: 58,407 or 4.4% of the total
  • Recoveries: 4,585, bringing the number to 1,257,774
  • Deaths: 155, or now 23,276 in total
What's new today?



    
	
  • Government data showed that there are now over two million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19, with 7.56 million doses administered. The number is still far from officials' target of 50 to 70 million complete with shots this year.
  • The Philippines received another 1.5 million doses of Sinovac, bringing the total number of shots the country has received from the drugmaker to nine million.
  • Pandemic task force officials have yet to decide if face shields should be discontinued. It came amid growing calls to scrap the policy, and the latest being President Rodrigo Duterte telling senators that it should only be used in hospitals.
  • The Department of the Interior and Local Government said three more barangay captains are under investigation following mass gatherings in their areas that became COVID-19 superspreader events.
