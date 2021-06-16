




































































 




   







   















DOT: Travel for tourists of all ages from NCR Plus to Boracay, other MGCQ areas still in effect
This Jan. 2021 photo shows tourists in Boracay.
DOT: Travel for tourists of all ages from NCR Plus to Boracay, other MGCQ areas still in effect

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2021 - 10:05pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines— The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Wednesday stressed that travel for leisure purposes for all ages from the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus bubble to Boracay and other tourist destinations under modified general community quarantine has been extended until June 30.



Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat made the clarification amid reports that some tourism stakeholders may not be aware that restrictions in tourist destinations had been relaxed for the elderly and young travelers below 18 and above 65 years old since June 1.





Resolution 121 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases allows interzonal travel between areas under GCQ and MGCQ for leisure purposes. However, tourists coming from Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal may only undertake point-to-point travel to GCQ and MGCQ areas.



Point-to-point travel means that while pit stops or stopovers are allowed for eating and personal necessities, no side trips shall be made to other tourism destinations



The DOT also said that leisure travels are allowed subject to RT-PCR testing before travel for those below 18 and above 65 and other restrictions imposed by the DOT and the local government unit of the destination.



Last Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that the NCR Plus would remain under general GCQ with varying degrees of restrictions.



Puyat said the extension of the relaxed restrictions for leisure travels would help boost domestic tourism.



“This extended liberal movement of people will allow the DOT and local government units to revive the jobs of displaced tourism workers,” Puyat said.



Since the eased travel restrictions, tourist arrivals in Boracay grew.



Data from the Malay, Aklan Municipal Tourism Office showed that a total of 9,066 tourists arrived in Boracay through Caticlan from June 1 to 13. Of these, 890 are travelers aged 0 to 12 years old while 178 are aged 60 and above.



On the other hand, 64% or 5,772 Boracay visitors came from the NCR, followed by visitors from Region 4A (CALABARZON), with Rizal having 681 visitors, Cavite with 639, and Laguna with 462, respectively.



It only recorded 1,777 tourist arrivals last month.



The DOT said accredited staycation hotels in all GCQ areas are still allowed to accommodate leisure guests at up to 100% of their capacity.



However, other DOT-accredited establishments in GCQ areas may operate at 30% capacity for guests coming from the same household and subject to the strict monitoring of the LGU.



Aside from Boracay, the DOT said outdoor tourist attractions in GCQ areas, including NCR and Bulacan, may operate at 50% capacity, while those in Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal may operate at 30% capacity with strict adherence to minimum public health and safety guidelines until June 30.



It added that indoor tourist attractions such as museums and historical sites will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity in GCQ areas, at 30% in the NCR and Bulacan. They are not allowed in Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal.



Meanwhile, essential meetings and events which include Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions activities, and social events such as weddings, birthday celebrations, are allowed in GCQ areas at up to 50% of the capacity, except for NCR and Bulacan. Essential meetings in these areas are only allowed at up to 30% of the capacity and social events are allowed at up to 10%.



                                                      BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT
                                                      BORACAY
