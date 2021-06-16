DENR must restore mangroves, seagrasses in Manila Bay instead of planting coconut trees — fishers

MANILA, Philippines — An organization of fisherfolk called on the government to restore mangrove forests and seagrass beds instead of planting coconut palms along the shore of Manila Bay, which it said will have a “meager to no contribution” to the rehabilitation of degraded body of water.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources led the planting of coconut palms along the baywalk area in Roxas Boulevard as part of the agency’s “continuing activities and efforts for the clean-up and rehabilitation of Manila Bay.”

But fishers’ group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) said that while it is natural for coconut trees to grow in coastlines, the palms have “nothing to do with” addressing the bay’s environmental degradation.

“Just because it’s natural doesn’t mean it is necessary and priority to restore the bay’s ecosystem. Planting of coconut palm trees along the shores reflects the government’s thrust on Manila Bay rehabilitation which is solely based on external beautification, rather than restoration of its marine and fishery resources,” said Fernando Hicap, PAMALAKAYA national chairperson.

Philstar.com has reached out to DENR's Jonas Leones, who is the undersecretary for policy, planning and international affairs, but he has yet to respond as of posting. The story will be updated once he sends a response.

Coastal vegetation acts as natural barrier against natural and anthropogenic activities, with coconut trees known to withstand big waves.

Last year, the agency undertook a controversial beach nourishment project, using crushed dolomite rocks to “rehabilitate and protect” coastal resources in the area as well as to prevent erosion. The estimated cost of the project was P389 million, around P28 million of which was allotted for the overlaying of artificial white sand on the beach.

Restore mangroves

Rehabilitation efforts must focus on restoring mangrove forests and seagrasses, which are vital to the bay’s ecosystem and biodiversity, PAMALAKAYA said. Mangroves and seagrasses serve as pollution filter, flood defense of coastal communities and habitats of fish.

“The DENR has completely lost touch with the reality by ridiculously envisioning a tropical paradise in Manila Bay when small fisherfolk and coastal residents actually need restoration of fishery resources for their livelihood and food security,” Hicap said.

“Mangrove reforestation and seagrasses restoration are more relevant to the Manila Bay rehabilitation than the costly yet futile beach nourishment project,” he added.

Environment officials have been saying the agency is not only focused on beautifying the baywalk but is also addressing problems in different tributaries and waterways of Manila Bay.