




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PNP dismisses ambulance driver for extortion of police applicants
PNP headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City
PNP Public Information Office

                     

                        

                           
PNP dismisses ambulance driver for extortion of police applicants

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2021 - 12:07pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — National police leadership has ordered the dismissal of an ambulance driver of the PNP Health Service for grave misconduct in extorting money from police applicants. 



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the Philippine National Police, confirmed in a statement that the dismissal of Police Staff Sergeant Joel Zalun Bunagan took effect on Monday.





Operatives of the PNP Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group arrested Bunagan in an entrapment operation in Brgy. 175 Camarin, Caloocan City last May 31. 



According to a report, the driver allegedly demanded P100,000 from a police applicant supposedly in exchange for facilitating his entry into the PNP.  



“We went ahead and removed this Bunagan from service...there is no room in the PNP for the police involved in illegal activities,” Eleazar said.



Bunagan was out on bail at the time of the arrest. Police records show that Bunagan was previously arrested in an entrapment operation in Brgy. Kaligayahan, Novaliches, Quezon City by the IMEG for the same offense in April last year. 



It is unclear why he remained in the service despite his first arrest. 



He is facing several criminal charges in court including violation of Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Act of 2018 and of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.    



"We will not stop until these corrupt cops are gone. Aside from criminal cases, I will definitely keep you out of service,” Eleazar said.



Earlier, the PNP also disqualified and filed charges against police applicants who were caught submitting fake RT-PCR results during their recruitment. 



Reform in the PNP's recruitment is among the internal cleansing measures pushed by Eleazar "in a move to demolish the culture of corruption and padrino system."



Eleazar said the anomalous recruitment system is one of the major roots of the culture of abuse in the PNP. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR critical cases rising, ICU beds occupied &ndash; doctors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR critical cases rising, ICU beds occupied – doctors


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
While the number of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region is on a downward trend, a group of doctors observed an increase...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inheritance triples Robredo's wealth to P11.9-M in 2020
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inheritance triples Robredo's wealth to P11.9-M in 2020


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo’s wealth grew threefold in 2020 largely due to her inheriting cash and other properties...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC awards P1 billion to Philippines vs Disini over BNPP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC awards P1 billion to Philippines vs Disini over BNPP


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court yesterday ordered the late Herminio Disini, an associate of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, to pay the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US Bill seeks halt to Philippine aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US Bill seeks halt to Philippine aid


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
A bill seeking to halt the United States’ assistance to Philippine security forces due to the alleged “mass”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 11.6 million jabs to arrive in July &ndash; Galvez
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
11.6 million jabs to arrive in July – Galvez


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is expected to receive as many as 11.6 million doses of COVID-19 shots next month as wealthy nations vowed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Justice in sight for kin of EJK victims
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Justice in sight for kin of EJK victims


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
For loved ones and kin of victims of alleged extrajudicial killings, justice may now be around the corner after outgoing International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila among 50 champion cities in global Mayors Challenge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila among 50 champion cities in global Mayors Challenge


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The city of Manila has been named among the top 50 cities to compete in the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ program for innovative...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte orders arrest of tourists with fake swab results
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte orders arrest of tourists with fake swab results


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has ordered law enforcement agencies and local governments to arrest travelers using fake COVID-19 test...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ICC prosecutor wants to probe Philippines &lsquo;crimes against humanity&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ICC prosecutor wants to probe Philippines ‘crimes against humanity’


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
With “sufficient” and “reasonable” basis, outgoing International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte urges human rights groups to 'look deeper' into Philippines' drug situation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte urges human rights groups to 'look deeper' into Philippines' drug situation


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has urged human rights groups to look deeper into the Philippines' narcotics problem as he insisted...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with