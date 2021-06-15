




































































 




   







   















Duterte urges human rights groups to 'look deeper' into Philippines' drug situation
Policemen stand guard near the body of a man killed during what police said was a drug-related vigilante killing in Barangay Manggahan in Pasig City early yesterday. 
Duterte urges human rights groups to 'look deeper' into Philippines' drug situation

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2021 - 8:53pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has urged human rights groups to look deeper into the Philippines' narcotics problem as he insisted that drug suspects were killed because they violently resisted arrest.



During a meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Monday, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año reported that six persons died during the police's anti-drug operations from May 30 to June 5.



A total of 1,509 persons were arrested while ten others surrendered to authorities, he added. About P72.9 million worth of shabu and P49.7 million worth of marijuana were seized during the period.



Duterte then asked human rights advocates to take note of the report, saying it proved that some people are really being killed in police raids.



"There are people who died but look at the persons arrested during operations. Sometimes, it's 2,000. It does not go below 1,000," the President said.  



"That's why I urge the human rights (advocates), kindly take a deeper look into the drug situation. You would notice that there are really persons who die almost daily because they really fight back," he added.



Duterte said some policemen also got injured or were killed during raids.



The recent raids also proved that narcotics is a huge business, he added.



"You can see the business so if you do not want to help, do not threaten the police with cases or demand the opening of records. You cannot open them," Duterte said.



"If you see the records, you might see your names, you might be the one providing information to the police. That is why we cannot show it to you, you might find your name there," he added.



Duterte said information about encounters can be released but not "state secrets" from sources whose identities cannot be divulged publicly.



"Pati tatay mo makita mo ‘yong pangalan diyan, naloko na. Iyan ang ano, iyan ang intindihin ninyo (If you see the name of your father, that would mean trouble. You have to understand that)," he said.



Duterte said the Commission on Human Rights led by its former chairman and now Sen. Leila de Lima had investigated him over his anti-drug campaign but nothing happened.



"There are no recommendations, no nothing. It's just aspersions, just words," Duterte said.



"The Senate, Congress also investigated and nothing happened because they cannot pinpoint any wrongdoing. You know, died during police operations. The policemen are not fools. They won't kill without a reason because they would really get jailed if they do so," he added.



Duterte reiterated that he won't allow drug syndicates to destroy the youth.

 

"Do not destroy my country, I will kill you. Do not destroy the youth of the land. They are our hope. Destroy their lives and I will destroy you. That's the way it is. I will kill you and the problem will be over," he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

