'Mamamatay ka talaga': Duterte warns Filipinos who refused COVID-19 vaccination

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has advised people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to buy their coffins or prepare their cremation plans, saying they would surely die of the virus, which has so far claimed more than 22,000 lives in the Philippines.

Duterte said the government has done everything it could to convince people to avail of the pandemic shots but others still refuse to do so.

"Sabi nga ‘pag nabili ‘yong lahat ng bakuna, sobra kasi maraming tumatanggi. Hay naku (Once all the needed vaccines are purchased, there would be excess supplies because many refuse to be inoculated. Oh no)," Duterte said during a pre-recorded public address last Monday.

"Now ulitin ko ulit: ‘pag hindi ka nagbakuna, mamamatay ka talaga. So planuhin mo na ‘yong buhay mo kung paano pagdating ng panahon... Bili ka ng kabaong o magpasunog ka. Magkano ang bayaran mo at maghanap ka na ng pwesto sa sementeryo. Ganyan ‘yan eh. Ayaw ninyong magpabakuna? Patay kayo sigurado (I will repeat: If you do not get vaccinated, you would really die. So plan your life, buy your coffin, have yourself cremated. Determine how much you will pay and find a slot in the cemetery. That's the way it is. You do not want to be vaccinated? You will surely die)," he added.

Duterte said the government cannot provide those who do not want to get vaccinated with medicines that are not part of the national budget.

"You can say that you can be brought to the hospital. But the rich can buy all the medicines that are very expensive," the president said.

"If that (medicine) is funded under a contingency fund, it's possible. But for now, I will tell you, to those who do not want to be vaccinated or are afraid to be vaccinated, goodbye to you. That's what you deserve. Goodbye," he added.

A Social Weather Stations survey conducted from April 28 to May 2 indicated that only 32% of Filipinos were willing to be inoculated against COVID-19. A third of the respondents, 33 percent of them, were not willing to avail of the pandemic shots while 35% were unsure about the matter.

Officials have given assurances that all vaccines approved by food and drug regulators are safe and effective against COVID-19. They noted that all vaccine brands can protect the recipient against severe and critical COVID-19 and prevent hospitalization and death.