Duterte orders arrest of tourists using fake COVID-19 test results

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered agencies and local governments to arrest travelers who use fake COVID-19 test results and to ensure that safety protocols are followed in tourist destinations.

"Recently, the government... has allowed (leisure travel) from NCR (National Capital Region) Plus to areas under modified (general) community quarantine (MGCQ). However, it has come to my attention that some travelers arriving in various parts of the country, most notably in Boracay, are presenting fake COVID-19 tests," Duterte said during a pre-recorded public address last Monday.

"I am also directing the Department of Tourism, the Philippine National Police, and all local governments to arrest those presenting fake tests and enforce strict compliance on protocols of local tourism. Do not be afraid to file sanctions," he added.

NCR Plus is composed of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal and has a total population of about 23 million.

Duterte advised travelers not to present counterfeit test results, saying they would be "compromised" if they do so.

"It will also cost you money. Kindly check at least twice over whether or not you have the genuine certificates," the president said.

The government has allowed interzonal travel from NCR Plus areas to places under MGCQ - the most relaxed quarantine classification - as part of its effort to revive the pandemic-stricken economy.

Travelers will be subject to the restrictions imposed by local governments of their destination.

The tourism department has urged travelers to be responsible and to ensure the safety of the communities in their chosen destinations.