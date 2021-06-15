




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Duterte orders arrest of tourists using fake COVID-19 test results
Tourists are seen enjoying under the sun in this undated file photo of the Boracay Island in Aklan
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, file

                     

                        

                           
Duterte orders arrest of tourists using fake COVID-19 test results

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2021 - 5:31pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered agencies and local governments to arrest travelers who use fake COVID-19 test results and to ensure that safety protocols are followed in tourist destinations.



"Recently, the government... has allowed (leisure travel) from NCR (National Capital Region) Plus to areas under modified (general) community quarantine (MGCQ). However, it has come to my attention that some travelers arriving in various parts of the country, most notably in Boracay, are presenting fake COVID-19 tests," Duterte said during a pre-recorded public address last Monday.



"I am also directing the Department of Tourism, the Philippine National Police, and all local governments to arrest those presenting fake tests and enforce strict compliance on protocols of local tourism. Do not be afraid to file sanctions," he added.



NCR Plus is composed of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal and has a total population of about 23 million.



Duterte advised travelers not to present counterfeit test results, saying they would be "compromised" if they do so.



"It will also cost you money. Kindly check at least twice over whether or not you have the genuine certificates," the president said.



The government has allowed interzonal travel from NCR Plus areas to places under MGCQ - the most relaxed quarantine classification - as part of its effort to revive the pandemic-stricken economy.



Travelers will be subject to the restrictions imposed by local governments of their destination.



The tourism department has urged travelers to be responsible and to ensure the safety of the communities in their chosen destinations.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inheritance triples Robredo's wealth to P11.9-M in 2020
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inheritance triples Robredo's wealth to P11.9-M in 2020


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo’s wealth grew threefold in 2020 largely due to her inheriting cash and other properties...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte administration 'will never cooperate' with any ICC probe, Palace says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte administration 'will never cooperate' with any ICC probe, Palace says


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will not cooperate with any International Criminal Court investigation into alleged crimes against humanity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Possible ICC probe a blow vs impunity in 'drug war' killings &mdash; rights groups
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Possible ICC probe a blow vs impunity in 'drug war' killings — rights groups


                              

                                                                  By Jonathan de Santos |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, has asked the court for permission to proceed with an investigation into alleged extrajudicial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miriam&rsquo;s timeless magic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miriam’s timeless magic


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
To those who admired and loved her, she was a “political prophet,” a timeless legacy that every Filipino should...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ICC prosecutor seeks Philippines drug war probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ICC prosecutor seeks Philippines drug war probe


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Monday she wants to open a full investigation into murders during...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Mamamatay ka talaga': Duterte warns Filipinos who refused COVID-19 vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Mamamatay ka talaga': Duterte warns Filipinos who refused COVID-19 vaccination


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 6 minutes ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has advised people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to buy their coffins or prepare...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte tells FDA: Resolve questions about ivermectin's efficacy once and for all
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte tells FDA: Resolve questions about ivermectin's efficacy once and for all


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 28 minutes ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte wants food and drug regulators to resolve questions about the efficacy of anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte salutes people behind community pantries but reminds them of restrictions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte salutes people behind community pantries but reminds them of restrictions


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has urged organizers of community pantries to ensure that safety protocols are observed to prevent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte orders arrest of tourists using fake COVID-19 test results
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte orders arrest of tourists using fake COVID-19 test results


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered agencies and local governments to arrest travelers who use fake COVID-19 test results...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kids in secret rooms: Why purveyors of online child sex abuse are difficult to catch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kids in secret rooms: Why purveyors of online child sex abuse are difficult to catch


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A decade later, the Philippines has become the global epicenter of online sexual exploitation of children despite the efforts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with