




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Comelec to launch mobile voter registration app on June 15
A woman has her biometrics taken during her registration at Comelec office in Quezon City on Feb. 4, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, file

                     

                        

                           
Comelec to launch mobile voter registration app on June 15

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2021 - 7:11pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections said it will launch a mobile app for voter registration on Tuesday as its deadline of September 30 nears. 



In a release, the poll body said the project aims to streamline the registration process, as it can be accessed by anyone with a smartphone and even offline. 





"The launch of the mobile app is very timely in the face of mobility restrictions brought about by COVID-19," said commissioner Marlon Casquejo, who was behind the initiative.



Comelec said the maiden launch will be in Tagum City in Davao del Norte on Tuesday afternoon.



 






 



This month, it said the app was rolled out in chosen pilot areas, and is being tried in over 500 cities and municipalities across the country. 



The agency added that a QR code will be generated after filling up an accomplishment form. The mobile registration form can be downloaded here.



"You must save the QR code on your smartphone, and afterwards, you may visit your local Comelec office to have [it] scanned and your biometrics taken," Casquejo added.



Election Day is set less than a year from now, or on May 9, 2022. Filipinos will troop to polling stations to make the crucial choice of who will lead the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic and to recovery.



In end-May, Comelec said it was close to meeting its target of 60 million registered voters, but added that some 14 million qualified have yet to sign up.



The poll body has since been urged to extend the registration deadline beyond September 30, but there remains no word on this yet. 


                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
                                                      VOTER REGISTRATION
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: June 8, 2021 - 9:22pm                           


                           

                              
Get the latest updates on the Philippines' preparation for the May 2022 national elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Main image by The STAR/Michael Varcas

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 8, 2021 - 9:22pm                              


                              
President Rodrigo Duterte says he is preparing for retirement amid a supposed clamor for him to run as vice president in the 2022 national elections.



"Mahirap 'yan pastor, mag-retire na ako, tapos ako mamili ng presidente, sabihin nila (you will just) perpetuate yourself in power," Duterte tells Pastor Apollo Quiboloy in an interview.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 12, 2021 - 5:18pm                              


                              
Vice President Leni Robredo has not made a decision on the 2022 elections, her spokesperson Barry Gutierrez says.



Gutierres adds that it is not true that Robredo is making preparations to run for governor in her home province Camarines Sur.



"This is not a time for politicking, but for working for the people’s welfare. She remains open to all options, including a possible candidacy for President, and at the appropriate time, she will personally convey her decision on this matter," Gutierrez says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 April 5, 2021 - 9:06am                              


                              
Voter registration in areas under enhanced community quarantine — National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal — will remain suspended from April 5 to 11.



The Commission on Election says all its offices in the affected areas will remain temporarily closed. The issuance of voter's certification in the Offices of the Election Officer (OEO) and the Comelec main office in Intramuros will also remain suspended.



"Meanwhile, for the rest of the OEOs in the country, voter registration will resume on April 5, 2021," the poll body says.



                           

                           

                              

                                 March 21, 2021 - 10:03am                              


                              
Voter registration hours will be shortened and satellite registration will be suspended due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.



The Comelec announces that all Offoces of the Election Officer nationwide will accept applications for voter registration from Mondays to Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



"The conduct of satellite registration in barangay halls, day care centers, covered courts and other satellite offices nationwide will likewise be suspended until further notice," Comelec says.



                           

                           

                              

                                 February 8, 2021 - 1:16pm                              


                              
The Commission on Elections considers removing 39 party-list groups for the May 9, 2022 elections.



Citing Republic Act 7941 or the Party-List System Act, the poll body says it is authorized to delist of any party-list group for failure to participate in the last two preceding elections.



The poll body can also cancel the registration of a party-list group for failure to obtain at least 2% of votes cast under the party-list system in the last two elections.



                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sinovac shipment stuck in storage until drugmaker sends missing document
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sinovac shipment stuck in storage until drugmaker sends missing document


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
A million doses of Sinovac’s two-dose CoronaVac arrived in the country last week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines ranks 8th among 10 in ASEAN vaccine rollout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines ranks 8th among 10 in ASEAN vaccine rollout


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines ranks eighth among 10 Southeast Asian nations in terms of vaccinating its whole population and second in vaccine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ANYARE?: Infighting in the ruling PDP-Laban                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ANYARE?: Infighting in the ruling PDP-Laban


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philstar.com's "Anyare?" takes a look at why PDP-Laban members seem to be sparring with each other as the 2022 elections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 As prosecutor's term ends, 'drug war' victims' kin push for ICC probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As prosecutor's term ends, 'drug war' victims' kin push for ICC probe


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Families of the victims of President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody “drug war” are making an urgent appeal to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Soon-to-expire AstraZeneca jabs fully distributed to vaccination sites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Soon-to-expire AstraZeneca jabs fully distributed to vaccination sites


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a briefing Monday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the AstraZeneca vaccine doses donated by COVAX facility...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ombudsman wants homicide charges vs 4 cops over killing of father, son in 'drug war' ops
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ombudsman wants homicide charges vs 4 cops over killing of father, son in 'drug war' ops


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Office of the Ombudsman affirmed its earlier resolution that found probable cause to charge for two counts of homicide...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 With a year left in Duterte's term, UNODC says shabu still a major problem in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
With a year left in Duterte's term, UNODC says shabu still a major problem in the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"We have to be honest with ourselves. The 'drug war; really failed. Almost nothing changed with the illegal drugs situation....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: COVID-19 vaccination of indigent sector allowed if there's sufficient supply
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: COVID-19 vaccination of indigent sector allowed if there's sufficient supply


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Indigent Filipinos belong to the fifth priority group for vaccination, who are next in line for inoculation after healthcare...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't supports calls for transparency on COVID-19 response &mdash; testing czar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't supports calls for transparency on COVID-19 response — testing czar


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
National Task Force Against COVID-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon said national government agencies would provide...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 155 errors in learning materials seen since October 2020 &mdash; DepEd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
155 errors in learning materials seen since October 2020 — DepEd


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It's disappointing," said Rep. Sharon Garin. "155 is substantial... what did we do to correct this and not let this happen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with