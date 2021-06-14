Comelec to launch mobile voter registration app on June 15

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections said it will launch a mobile app for voter registration on Tuesday as its deadline of September 30 nears.

In a release, the poll body said the project aims to streamline the registration process, as it can be accessed by anyone with a smartphone and even offline.

"The launch of the mobile app is very timely in the face of mobility restrictions brought about by COVID-19," said commissioner Marlon Casquejo, who was behind the initiative.

Comelec said the maiden launch will be in Tagum City in Davao del Norte on Tuesday afternoon.

This month, it said the app was rolled out in chosen pilot areas, and is being tried in over 500 cities and municipalities across the country.

The agency added that a QR code will be generated after filling up an accomplishment form. The mobile registration form can be downloaded here.

"You must save the QR code on your smartphone, and afterwards, you may visit your local Comelec office to have [it] scanned and your biometrics taken," Casquejo added.

Election Day is set less than a year from now, or on May 9, 2022. Filipinos will troop to polling stations to make the crucial choice of who will lead the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic and to recovery.

In end-May, Comelec said it was close to meeting its target of 60 million registered voters, but added that some 14 million qualified have yet to sign up.

The poll body has since been urged to extend the registration deadline beyond September 30, but there remains no word on this yet.