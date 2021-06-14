Comelec to launch mobile voter registration app on June 15
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections said it will launch a mobile app for voter registration on Tuesday as its deadline of September 30 nears.
In a release, the poll body said the project aims to streamline the registration process, as it can be accessed by anyone with a smartphone and even offline.
"The launch of the mobile app is very timely in the face of mobility restrictions brought about by COVID-19," said commissioner Marlon Casquejo, who was behind the initiative.
Comelec said the maiden launch will be in Tagum City in Davao del Norte on Tuesday afternoon.
PRESS RELEASE: COMELEC Launches Mobile Registration App@jabjimenez @dirfrancesarabe pic.twitter.com/gzlP5kDBD8— COMELEC (@COMELEC) June 14, 2021
This month, it said the app was rolled out in chosen pilot areas, and is being tried in over 500 cities and municipalities across the country.
The agency added that a QR code will be generated after filling up an accomplishment form. The mobile registration form can be downloaded here.
"You must save the QR code on your smartphone, and afterwards, you may visit your local Comelec office to have [it] scanned and your biometrics taken," Casquejo added.
Election Day is set less than a year from now, or on May 9, 2022. Filipinos will troop to polling stations to make the crucial choice of who will lead the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic and to recovery.
In end-May, Comelec said it was close to meeting its target of 60 million registered voters, but added that some 14 million qualified have yet to sign up.
The poll body has since been urged to extend the registration deadline beyond September 30, but there remains no word on this yet.
President Rodrigo Duterte says he is preparing for retirement amid a supposed clamor for him to run as vice president in the 2022 national elections.
"Mahirap 'yan pastor, mag-retire na ako, tapos ako mamili ng presidente, sabihin nila (you will just) perpetuate yourself in power," Duterte tells Pastor Apollo Quiboloy in an interview.
Vice President Leni Robredo has not made a decision on the 2022 elections, her spokesperson Barry Gutierrez says.
Gutierres adds that it is not true that Robredo is making preparations to run for governor in her home province Camarines Sur.
"This is not a time for politicking, but for working for the people’s welfare. She remains open to all options, including a possible candidacy for President, and at the appropriate time, she will personally convey her decision on this matter," Gutierrez says.
Voter registration in areas under enhanced community quarantine — National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal — will remain suspended from April 5 to 11.
The Commission on Election says all its offices in the affected areas will remain temporarily closed. The issuance of voter's certification in the Offices of the Election Officer (OEO) and the Comelec main office in Intramuros will also remain suspended.
"Meanwhile, for the rest of the OEOs in the country, voter registration will resume on April 5, 2021," the poll body says.
PRESS RELEASE: COMELEC Offices in ECQ Areas To Remain Closed@jabjimenez @dirfrancesarabe pic.twitter.com/38PWRu6pCp— COMELEC (@COMELEC) April 5, 2021
Voter registration hours will be shortened and satellite registration will be suspended due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.
The Comelec announces that all Offoces of the Election Officer nationwide will accept applications for voter registration from Mondays to Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"The conduct of satellite registration in barangay halls, day care centers, covered courts and other satellite offices nationwide will likewise be suspended until further notice," Comelec says.
PRESS RELEASE: Voter Registration Hours Shortened, Satellite Registration Suspended@jabjimenez @dirfrancesarabe pic.twitter.com/kTeKVC21yj— COMELEC (@COMELEC) March 20, 2021
The Commission on Elections considers removing 39 party-list groups for the May 9, 2022 elections.
Citing Republic Act 7941 or the Party-List System Act, the poll body says it is authorized to delist of any party-list group for failure to participate in the last two preceding elections.
The poll body can also cancel the registration of a party-list group for failure to obtain at least 2% of votes cast under the party-list system in the last two elections.
Press Release: COMELEC to Delist 39 Party-List Groups for 2022 Polls@jabjimenez @dirfrancesarabe pic.twitter.com/aQ1dJFLndU— COMELEC (@COMELEC) February 8, 2021
