




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DOH: COVID-19 vaccination of indigent sector allowed if there's sufficient supply
Individuals wait in line as early as 5 a.m. for the start of the vaccine roll out program of the local government for people under the A4 priority group at the SM City Manila on June 8, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
DOH: COVID-19 vaccination of indigent sector allowed if there's sufficient supply

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2021 - 6:09pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local government units can start administering donated COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility to indigent Filipinos if they have enough supply, the Department of Health said Monday.



“This is allowed, but it will depend on the supplies. If local governments see they are capable of doing it based on their allocations, they can do it. The guidelines are there, the pronouncement is there. They won’t be violating anything,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a mix of English and Filipino during a briefing.





But LGUs need to manage the allocation of their vaccine supplies “so we don’t end up having inadequate supplies for other sectors of the population,” Vergeire added.



Indigent Filipinos belong to the fifth priority group for vaccination, who are next in line after healthcare workers, senior citizens, persons with comorbidities and economic frontliners.



According to the guidelines of the DOH, local governments should coordinate with the Department of Social Welfare and Development for the list of indigent Filipinos based on the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction.



LGUs can also identify other indigent residents though other verification mechanisms.



Priority may be given to poor people aged 40 to 59, followed by those aged 18 to 39, in situations where the vaccine supply is limited.



The COVAX vaccine-sharing facility has shipped over 5 million doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines. COVAX seeks to boost COVID-19 inoculation programs in lower-income countries.



Last month, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the distribution of Pfizer jabs to the indigent population.



Since the government began its vaccination drive on March 1, only 1.55% of the country’s roughly 110 million population have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 4.26% have received the first of two doses of the vaccine.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: June 11, 2021 - 12:13pm                           


                           

                              
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.



Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:13pm                              


                              
Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo says that as far as he knows all of the sitting justices of the Supreme Court have been vaccinated against COVID-19.



He says the court asked for justices to be classified as A4. Some of the justices are also already senior citizens.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 10, 2021 - 8:58pm                              


                              
More than 2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from the Covax facility arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday night.



More than 200,000 doses will be distributed to Cebu and Davao while the remaining doses are for Metro Manila.



                           

                           

                              

                                 June 10, 2021 - 7:48am                              


                              
Another 1 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine have arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.



Vaccination of economic frontliners, or workers in the A4 category, kicked off this month.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 7, 2021 - 10:21am                              


                              
The government marks the rollout of vaccines for the A4, or economic frontliners, category with a ceremony at a mall in Pasay City.



Around 35 million Filipinos are in the priority group, which has been expanded to include all who are required to physically report to work.



Pandemic restrictions have seen some Filipinos shift to remote work or work-from-home arrangements but many employees, especially those in the service sector, do not have that option.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 19, 2021 - 2:21pm                              


                              
Vice President Leni Robredo has been vaccinated against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Quezon City.



Robredo, who received her first dose of the AstraZeneca jab, is in the A3 ( people with comorbidities) category.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sinovac shipment stuck in storage until drugmaker sends missing document
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sinovac shipment stuck in storage until drugmaker sends missing document


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
A million doses of Sinovac’s two-dose CoronaVac arrived in the country last week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines ranks 8th among 10 in ASEAN vaccine rollout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines ranks 8th among 10 in ASEAN vaccine rollout


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines ranks eighth among 10 Southeast Asian nations in terms of vaccinating its whole population and second in vaccine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ANYARE?: Infighting in the ruling PDP-Laban                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ANYARE?: Infighting in the ruling PDP-Laban


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philstar.com's "Anyare?" takes a look at why PDP-Laban members seem to be sparring with each other as the 2022 elections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 As prosecutor's term ends, 'drug war' victims' kin push for ICC probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As prosecutor's term ends, 'drug war' victims' kin push for ICC probe


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Families of the victims of President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody “drug war” are making an urgent appeal to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Soon-to-expire AstraZeneca jabs fully distributed to vaccination sites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Soon-to-expire AstraZeneca jabs fully distributed to vaccination sites


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a briefing Monday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the AstraZeneca vaccine doses donated by COVAX facility...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec to launch mobile voter registration app on June 15
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec to launch mobile voter registration app on June 15


                              

                                 24 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"The launch of the mobile app is very timely in the face of mobility restrictions brought about by COVID-19," said  commissioner...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ombudsman wants homicide charges vs 4 cops over killing of father, son in 'drug war' ops
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ombudsman wants homicide charges vs 4 cops over killing of father, son in 'drug war' ops


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Office of the Ombudsman affirmed its earlier resolution that found probable cause to charge for two counts of homicide...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 With a year left in Duterte's term, UNODC says shabu still a major problem in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
With a year left in Duterte's term, UNODC says shabu still a major problem in the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"We have to be honest with ourselves. The 'drug war; really failed. Almost nothing changed with the illegal drugs situation....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't supports calls for transparency on COVID-19 response &mdash; testing czar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't supports calls for transparency on COVID-19 response — testing czar


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
National Task Force Against COVID-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon said national government agencies would provide...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 155 errors in learning materials seen since October 2020 &mdash; DepEd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
155 errors in learning materials seen since October 2020 — DepEd


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It's disappointing," said Rep. Sharon Garin. "155 is substantial... what did we do to correct this and not let this happen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with