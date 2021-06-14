




































































 




   







   















Palace says Duterte not ill, merely lost balance due to 'simple misstep'
President Rodrigo Duterte salutes the Philippine flags in front of the Bulacan Provincial Capitol as he is ushered to lead the wreath-laying ceremony during the 123rd Philippine Independence Day celebration themed “Kalayaan 2021: Diwa ng Kalayaan sa Pagkakaisa at Paghilom ng Bayan” at the Bulacan Capitol Grounds in Malolos City, Bulacan on June 12, 2021
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte lost his balance during an Independence Day event last Saturday due to a "simple misstep," not because of an illness, Malacañang said yesterday.



The 76-year-old leader lost his balance while on a platform during the celebration of the 123rd anniversary of the Philippines' independence in Malolos, Bulacan. The president regained his balance with the help of military chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana.



"It was a simple misstep. It was clear in the video that the President was turning on a podium, some kind of a podium and he was slightly out-of-balance," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.






"There is no problem with his health," he added.



Duterte had admitted to suffering from various illnesses including Barrett’s esophagus, acute bronchitis, a migraine linked to a spinal injury he sustained in a motorcycle mishap, Buerger’s disease, and muscle spasms. However, officials claim that the president remains healthy and capable of performing his functions.



Last April, the tough-talking leader advised his critics to "pray harder" if they want him to die soon.



 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

