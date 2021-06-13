Mobility still limited for senior citizens â€“ DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) yesterday reminded fully vaccinated senior citizens in general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) areas that while they are allowed to go outside of their residences starting June 16, mobility is still limited.

According to DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, senior citizens who have completed their COVID-19 inoculation cannot yet embark on “inter-zonal travel.”

“There are still restrictions… inter-zonal travels are still not allowed. This means (they must stay) within their zone or within their respective areas, ” she said at a public briefing, explaining that if they are from the National Capital Region, they cannot go outside of NCR.

Aside from this, Vergeire pointed out that these senior citizens should still strictly observe health protocols against COVID-19 such as wearing of face masks and face shields, hand washing or sanitizing and observing physical distancing.

“When you go out of your homes, we hope you can still follow our safety protocols so that you can avoid getting infected in spite of being vaccinated,” she noted.

The call was echoed by Vaccine Expert Panel head Nina Gloriani, who cautioned that the vaccines take effect at least two weeks after they are administered.

“The response of the body is better the longer after the second dose. The immunity or protection is better,” Gloriani added.

She said they recognized that it is not easy for the elderly to always stay at home but they need to be careful when outside as the threats of COVID-19 remain high for them.

Data showed that of the 1.68 million individuals who have received their second dose of vaccines as of June 8, only 415,540 are senior citizens.