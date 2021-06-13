Wall of Heroes to rise for fallen HCWs, doctors

MANILA, Philippines — A Wall of Heroes this time for the health care workers and doctors who sacrificed their lives in the fight against COVID-19 – will be built at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, President Duterte said yesterday.

Speaking at Independence Day rites in the Bulacan capitol, Duterte said the Armed Forces of the Philippines have committed to build the wall to recognize the sacrifice of our doctors and health care workers in the modern war against COVID-19.

“As we commemorate this year’s Independence Day, let us honor our modern-day heroes – our health care workers, law enforcement officers and other frontliners who have been instrumental in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Duterte also paid tribute to health care workers after he handed the Order of Lapu-Lapu-Magalong medals to the kin of the late Gen. Gregorio del Pilar and Marcelo del Pilar.

“In the past year, they have risked their own lives and sacrificed their own comfort and security to ensure that our society will continue to function despite this crisis. Thank you very much for your concern and service,” he said.

From 1898 to now, Duterte said the Philippines has come a long way since the time of the heroes we honor today.

“We are now a nation that is modern, progressive and ever thriving. However, our continued progress will only be possible if we have a strong understanding and appreciation of the liberties that we enjoy today,” he added.

Duterte urged Filipinos to “move forward in solidarity and give greater meaning to the freedom that our forebears achieved for us 123 years ago.”

To make sure that the heroism of fallen health care workers are not forgotten, Duterte said the wall will be built at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, the designated place of burial for Filipino soldiers who died during the World War II from 1941 to 1945.

“And all the doctors and nurses who died, the attendants infected with COVID will be honored by their name inscribed in that wall. It is now being built,” Duterte said, paying tribute to all Filipinos who sacrificed for their love of country.