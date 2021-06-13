




































































 




   







   















LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
In this June 4, 2021 photo, a resident of Brgy. Old Balara in Quezon City wears Philippine flag themed mask.
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2021 - 8:57am                           

                        


                        

                        
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country.





                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 1Sambayan reveals 6 nominees for president, vice president for 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1Sambayan reveals 6 nominees for president, vice president for 2022


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Opposition coalition 1Sambayan unveiled on Independence Day six nominees for president and vice president for the 2022 e...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Bulk of fresh vaccines going to surge areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bulk of fresh vaccines going to surge areas


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sixty percent of the vaccines of Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNtech that arrived in the country recently are for "centers of...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Duterte hopes for brighter future as Robredo rallies for unity in Independence Day messages
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte hopes for brighter future as Robredo rallies for unity in Independence Day messages


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo told Filipinos in her Independence Day message to unite and draw strength from each other to overcome...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Robredo for president movement launched today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo for president movement launched today


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A group of supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo will launch today a movement that aims to convince her to run for president...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Militants hold rally protesting China incursions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Militants hold rally protesting China incursions


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Administration critics and militants marked yesterday the 123rd anniversary of the country's independence from Spain...

                                                         


      

         

            
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP checkpoints to remain amid possible easing of restrictions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP checkpoints to remain amid possible easing of restrictions


                              

                                 3 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"We guarantee that the PNP will maintain heightened measures on border control points," Eleazar said, pointing to the increase...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Duterte to Pinoys: Emulate heroes amid pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to Pinoys: Emulate heroes amid pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
After driving away Spanish colonizers 123 years ago, the Philippines is again struggling to gain freedom this time from COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Biden cites enduring friendship with Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biden cites enduring friendship with Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
United States President Joe Biden yesterday cited the enduring friendship between the Philippines and the United States as...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Mobility still limited for senior citizens – DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mobility still limited for senior citizens – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health yesterday reminded fully vaccinated senior citizens in general community quarantine and modified...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Senate to evaluate government utilization of P82.5 billion for vaccination program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate to evaluate government utilization of P82.5 billion for vaccination program


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate will convene the Committee of the Whole to conduct a hearing on Tuesday to exercise its oversight function on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
