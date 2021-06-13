In this June 4, 2021 photo, a resident of Brgy. Old Balara in Quezon City wears Philippine flag themed mask.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2021 - 8:57am
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended