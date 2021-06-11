COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rise to 1.3M with 6,686 new infections

MANILA, Philippines —Local health authorities on Friday reported 6,686 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,300,349.

Active cases: 61,345 or 4.7%% of the total

The government’s pandemic task force has allowed fully-vaccinated senior citizens in areas under general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine to leave their homes.

The task force has also permitted more establishments in Metro Manila and nearby areas to reopen.

Indoor non-contact sports venues with Safety Seal Certifications such as gyms, fitness studios, skating rinks, and racket sports courts in Metro Manila and nearby areas may now resume their services at 30% venue capacity.

Meanwhile, museums and historical sites in NCR Plus are allowed to reopen at 20% capacity but guided tours remain prohibited.

The majority of Filipinos are still following basic health protocols against COVID-19 but compliance with rules fell in Visayas and Mindanao, a Social Weather Stations survey showed.

The Department of Health urged Filipinos not to lie about having co-morbidities in order to get the coveted shot against COVID-19 as it assured that everyone will receive free vaccination.