




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
SC starts vaccination program for court employees
This photo was taken during the inoculation of senior citizens with comorbidity and frontliners at Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City during the continuation of administration of Sinovac vaccine on April, 14, 2021. 
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
SC starts vaccination program for court employees

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2021 - 3:03pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has started rolling out its vaccination program for its officials and employees, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said Friday.



In his first "Chief Justice Meets the Press" event, Gesmundo said the Judiciary has scheduled vaccinations in SC facilities. “There is a schedule for 400 people to get vaccinated,” he also said.





Judiciary employees are under the A4 priority vaccination category, which encompasses workers in essential sectors.



“We have requested the local governments of Manila initially to assist us in this vaccination activity, but we were told by the COVID task force and vaccination that we can do it ourselves and we will be able to train our own medical personnel to do the vaccination,” Gesmundo said.



He added that the SC created a task force to supervise and make sure that vaccination takes place in accordance with the schedule as well as monitor the supplies of jabs for the Judiciary.



The Office of the Court Administrator, which heads the task force on vaccination, has also requested judges and court employees from judicial regions to prepare reports on vaccinations.



Gesmundo said that the most of the justices have completed their full doses of the vaccine.



“It is my view that the court can become fully operational meaning people can report perhaps less than 100% only when they have been vaccinated, completely, meaning the first and second jab is completed,” the chief justice also said.



Data from the court showed 1,994 employees of the SC, Court of Appeals, Sandiganbayan, the Court of Tax Appeals and the trial courts have contracted the coronavirus.



Of these, 1,846 have so far recovered while 33 died. AS of June 3, 115 are considered active cases.



Gesmundo said that of these, 1,584 workers of the Judiciary went on quarantine, while 213 were admitted to hospitals. There are 33 who were isolated in government facilities while 972 went through home quarantine or isolation.



The SC in April approved financial aid, from P15,000 to P50,0000, to lower court personnel who were hospitalized or who died due to the coronavirus since March 2020.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALEXANDER GESMUNDO
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      SUPREME COURT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tagle gets another Vatican post
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tagle gets another Vatican post


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pope Francis on Wednesday appointed former Manila archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle to a new post in the Vatican, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 2.28 million more Pfizer doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 2.28 million more Pfizer doses


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the newly arrived Pfizer doses will go to more health workers, senior citizens and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE: Chief Justice Gesmundo holds press conference                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE: Chief Justice Gesmundo holds press conference


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Watch the press conference LIVE starting 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 11.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccines to be poured into 1,500 barangays
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccines to be poured into 1,500 barangays


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least 1,500 barangays have been identified in the government’s “focus and expand” strategy that prioritizes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gabriela solon eyes raps vs pro-Duterte vlogger over lewd call
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gabriela solon eyes raps vs pro-Duterte vlogger over lewd call


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela party-list) said Friday that she is eyeing to file charges against a pro-Duterte vlogger who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rise to 1.3M with 6,686 new infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rise to 1.3M with 6,686 new infections


                              

                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Local health authorities on Friday reported 6,686 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,300,349.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chief justice: SC working on issues on search warrants, attacks on lawyers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chief justice: SC working on issues on search warrants, attacks on lawyers


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 34 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court under the helm of recently-appointed Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo is working on the guidelines on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH urges public not to lie about health conditions to get COVID-19 vaccine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH urges public not to lie about health conditions to get COVID-19 vaccine


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a briefing Friday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire asked the public to wait for their turns to be inoculated....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Retired military, police urge united stance on West Philippine Sea ahead of Independence Day
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Retired military, police urge united stance on West Philippine Sea ahead of Independence Day


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Advocates for National Interest (ANI), a group composed of retired police and military officers, on Friday called on Filipinos to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OPAPP rejects renewed calls for peace talks with Reds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OPAPP rejects renewed calls for peace talks with Reds


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process rejected renewed calls for the resumption of peace talks with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with