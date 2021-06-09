




































































 




   







   















Duterte's remarks on 2022 polls not final yet, analyst warns
Photo shows President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.
Duterte's remarks on 2022 polls not final yet, analyst warns

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 9, 2021 - 7:38pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte's comments on the 2022 elections should not be taken with finality yet given his record of changing tune from time to time, an analyst said Wednesday.



Duterte had said that he has discouraged anew his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, to run in next year's polls to succeed him as president.





"I told her...do not ever, ever commit the mistake of running for the presidency," he said in Tuesday's interview with ally and controversial religious leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. 



Over DZMM's "Teleradyo," Prof. Edna Co said that while the president's remarks may be coming from being a parent, it should be viewed nonetheless as tentative at this stage.



"We already know that the president has changed his mind in many instances," said Co, a former dean of UP's National College of Public Administration and Governance, in Filipino. "With what he's been through, he also knows the power and privilege in being president."



To recall, Duterte repeatedly rejected calls for him to run in the last presidential race. In September 2015, he declared he would not do so, but by November of that year, he filed his candidacy for the country's top post. 



Such changing of mind continued even as he nears his final year in office. During the campaign, he vowed to rid the country of illegal drugs and criminality in three to six months, only to admit that the problems would go beyond his term



Duterte also remarked that he would jet-ski his way to the Scarborough Shoal to plant the Philippine flag there amid a territorial dispute with Beijing. He later said it was a joke, and years later, called those who believed him as "stupid."



In February 2020, the president nixed the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States but months later put on hold the abrogation. His decision on it remains pending to date. 



And as the pandemic hit the country last year, Duterte rejected making advanced payments to vaccine manufacturers from Western countries, only to change tune later on.



"In my view, it's not true that his relative running is out of his mind," Co continued, still in Filipino. "So we can't take seriously or with finality yet what the president is saying at present."



Duterte, 76, steps down in June 2022. In the same interview with Quiboloy, he said he was resisting calls to run as vice president, and would instead prefer to retire by next year. 



His party PDP-Laban had urged him to run as VP, and select a running mate to be president. Not far from those calls is the push for a Duterte-Duterte tandem, in what experts and critics warned would be the "final stop" in the country's longstanding problem of political dynasties. — Christian Deiparine


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

