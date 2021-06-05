Active COVID-19 cases hit 59,543 after Philippines logs 6,955 new infectionsÂ 

The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Members of the Hijos del Nazareno and the Manila Police Department set up a new entrance along Carriedo Street for a more organized influx of devotees as they strictly enforce proper social distancing and other health protocols for devotees wanting to hear mass inside the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila during the first Friday mass of the month on June 4, 2021.