Active COVID-19 cases hit 59,543 after Philippines logs 6,955 new infectionsÂ 
Members of the Hijos del Nazareno and the Manila Police Department set up a new entrance along Carriedo Street for a more organized influx of devotees as they strictly enforce proper social distancing and other health protocols for devotees wanting to hear mass inside the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila during the first Friday mass of the month on June 4, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday reported another 6,955 COVID-19 cases, bringing the national caseload to 1,262,273.








    As coronavirus surge outside the National Capital Region, quarantine restrictions have been tightened in the cities of Davao and Cagayan de Oro, and experts are calling for similar moves in other areas outside the NCR.
    
	
    A million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech will arrive in the Philippines on Sunday, the country's envoy to China announced. 
    
	
    Nearly nine in 10 Filipino adults are worried about catching COVID-19 even as almost half of them think the worst of the pandemic is yet to come, according to the latest survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS).
    
	
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

