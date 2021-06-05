Active COVID-19 cases hit 59,543 after Philippines logs 6,955 new infectionsÂ 

Active COVID-19 cases hit 59,543 after Philippines logs 6,955 new infections
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday reported another 6,955 COVID-19 cases, bringing the national caseload to 1,262,273.
Active cases: 59,543 or 4.7% of the total
Recoveries: 8,109, pushing total to 1,180,998
Deaths: 195, bringing total to 21,732
What's new today?
As coronavirus surge outside the National Capital Region, quarantine restrictions have been tightened in the cities of Davao and Cagayan de Oro, and experts are calling for similar moves in other areas outside the NCR.
A million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech will arrive in the Philippines on Sunday, the country's envoy to China announced.
Nearly nine in 10 Filipino adults are worried about catching COVID-19 even as almost half of them think the worst of the pandemic is yet to come, according to the latest survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS).
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio
