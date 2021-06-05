9 dead, over P86M in agricultural damage after â€˜Danteâ€™ onslaught

MANILA, Philippines — The number of deaths caused by the onslaught of Tropical Storm Dante has risen to nine, and one person remains missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in its Saturday report.

The fatalities along with two injured were recorded by the NDRRMC in the regions of Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Davao and Soccsksargen.

A total of 22, 839 families, or 96,683 people, were affected across 279 barangays and nine regions. Of these, 732 families, or 2,753 people, are currently taking shelter in 50 evacuation centers.

The total cost of damage to agriculture is now at P86.11 million, according to NDRRMC.

State weather bureau Pagasa in its 11 a.m. bulletin said Dante exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility, a day after reentering it.

— Bella Perez-Rubio