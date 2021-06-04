




































































 




   







   















DOH says getting COVID-19 shots outside area of residence not an issue
Former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, a resident of Tarlac province, receives his first dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in Davao City.
Former Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya/Facebook

                     

                        

                           
                            (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2021 - 7:20pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Friday it sees no problem if an individual gets inoculated against COVID-19 outside the person’s hometown.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said this in a briefing following the vaccination of former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro in Davao City. Teodoro is a resident of Tarlac province.





“Kailangan natin magpatupad na kung pupunta ka sa isang lugar, maaari ka rin namang mabakunahan kung nandoon ka na temporarily nagste-stay or what,” Vergeire said.



(We need to implement a policy that you can get vaccinated in an area because you are temporarily staying there or what.)



“It depends on the circumstances. But we’re not so much very strict with geographic limitations. Our main concern is to implement the prioritization framework,” she added in a mix of English and Filipino.



Former Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya, who was with Teodoro during his visit to Davao City, told Philstar.com that Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio asked the former defense chief if he wanted to be a “poster boy” for vaccination.



Andaya said Teodoro has hypertension and is qualified to get vaccinated as a person with comorbidity. He added the city’s health officer assessed Teodoro if he was qualified to receive jab even if he was not a resident of Davao City.



Vergeire said the DOH has already coordinated with its regional office in Davao, which will release a statement on the matter.



“Nevertheless, we believe that our regional office in Davao, they follow our protocol,” she said.



Ordinarily, those who want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will need to register with their local governments and will have to wait for their scheduled appointment.



Andaya is pushing for Duterte to run for president in the 2022 election, with Teodoro as her running mate. He said they paid a visit to the Davao City mayor to "see if there's something common between them." — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

