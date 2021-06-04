Lawmaker urges education frontliners to get COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Win Gatchalian on Friday urged teachers and non-teaching staff to register with their local governments units to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Most workers, including Department of Education employees and private school workers required to be physically present at their designated workplaces, are included in the fourth priority group of the government's vaccination program or A4.

Gatchalian, who cairs the Senate committee on basic education, emphasized that it was crucial for teachers to be protected as activities such as printing and distributing of self-learning modules put them at risk of contracting COVID-19.

He also said that vaccinating teachers will give parents and learners more confidence to participate in limited face-to-face classes once they are greenlit by the government.

"Now that the COVID-19 vaccination program for the A4 priority list has opened, I call on our teachers, as well as our non-teaching personnel to register and get vaccinated." Gatchalian said in Filipino.

"Vaccination is not only protection for us, but also protection for our families and communities."

As of May 30, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said over 5 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of these, he added, 1,189,353 have been fully vaccinated, representing only 1.08% of the total 110 million population.

— Bella Perez-Rubio