




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Lawmaker urges education frontliners to get COVID-19 vaccine
A health worker administers the Sinovac vaccine to her colleague at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City on March 1, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas 

                     

                        

                           
Lawmaker urges education frontliners to get COVID-19 vaccine

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2021 - 5:19pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Win Gatchalian on Friday urged teachers and non-teaching staff to register with their local governments units to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 



Most workers, including Department of Education employees and private school workers required to be physically present at their designated workplaces, are included in the fourth priority group of the government's vaccination program or A4. 





Gatchalian, who cairs the Senate committee on basic education, emphasized that it was crucial for teachers to be protected as activities such as printing and distributing of self-learning modules put them at risk of contracting COVID-19. 



He also said that vaccinating teachers will give parents and learners more confidence to participate in limited face-to-face classes once they are greenlit by the government.



"Now that the COVID-19 vaccination program for the A4 priority list has opened, I call on our teachers, as well as our non-teaching personnel to register and get vaccinated." Gatchalian said in Filipino. 



"Vaccination is not only protection for us, but also protection for our families and communities." 



As of May 30, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said over 5 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of these, he added, 1,189,353 have been fully vaccinated, representing only 1.08% of the total 110 million population. 



— Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      EDUCATION
                                                      SENATE
                                                      TEACHERS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tarlac resident Gibo Teodoro gets COVID-19 vaccine in Davao City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tarlac resident Gibo Teodoro gets COVID-19 vaccine in Davao City


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, a resident of Tarlac province, got his first dose of Sinovac’s COVID-19 shot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US to share 7M COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines, other Asian countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US to share 7M COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines, other Asian countries


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a fact sheet, the White House said it would distribute an initial 25 million doses globally. The doses represent an initial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5-day &lsquo;mental wellness&rsquo; leave sought for workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
5-day ‘mental wellness’ leave sought for workers


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
A bill seeking to grant mental wellness leave to workers has been filed in the House of Representatives.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR says Duterte admin's rights violations 'incomparable' to previous terms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR says Duterte admin's rights violations 'incomparable' to previous terms


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"The climate of fear that pervades or grips the witnesses as well as the kin of the surviving family are just some of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Not yet time to drop face shields
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Not yet time to drop face shields


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“We can’t remove the face shield policy for now when our two-dose vaccination coverage is still low due to inadequate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Dante' fatality count climbs to six
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Dante' fatality count climbs to six


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Fatality count due to the onslaught of Tropical Storm Dante climbed to six on Friday, with three persons reported as missing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 7,450 new coronavirus infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 7,450 new coronavirus infections


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Department of Health on Friday recorded 7,450 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte-Duterte tandem a 'final stop' in decades-long rise of dynasties &mdash; analysts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte-Duterte tandem a 'final stop' in decades-long rise of dynasties — analysts


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"If this really eventuates, then it will be hard for others to fathom how a democratic society can allow itself to be governed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Conduct of licensure exams from July to September provisionally allowed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Conduct of licensure exams from July to September provisionally allowed


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s coronavirus task force has “provisionally approved” the conduct of licensure examinations...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo says no decision yet to run for governor, still open to presidency
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo says no decision yet to run for governor, still open to presidency


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo said Friday that she has not yet decided to run for governor and that she remains open to run...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with