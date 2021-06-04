Philippines sees 7,450 new coronavirus infections
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Friday recorded 7,450 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,255,337.
Active cases: 60,794 or 4.8% of the total
Recoveries: 2,382, pushing total to 1,173,006
Deaths: 181, bringing total to 21,537
What's new today?
Fully-vaccinated inbound travelers who were inoculated in the Philippines will go through a seven-day facility-based quarantine, the Palace announced. They will only have to take an RT-PCR coronavirus test if they show symptoms during their quarantine period.
Malacañang also announced that Davao City will revert to a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) starting June 5.
Seven million doses of the US' excess vaccine supply will be shipped to countries in Asia and the Pacific, including the Philippines, the White House announced. These form part of the first tranche of a total of 80 million that the administration of President Joe Biden has pledged to ship overseas by the end of June.
— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Xave Gregorio
