Conduct of licensure exams from July to September provisionally allowed
The COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of several licensure exams in 2020. 
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:20 p.m.)  — The government’s coronavirus task force has “provisionally approved” the conduct of licensure examinations from July to September, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Friday.



He added that the conduct of licensure examinations, as requested by the Professional Regulation Commission, will comply with the PRC’s health and safety protocols and observance of minimum public health standards.





The Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases also said it will also be subject to the issuance of “PRC-Department of Health-Philippine National Police guidelines and the community quarantine classifications of the concerned areas.”



“The PRC is requested to submit this list of venues and dates of examinations to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the [PNP-Joint Task Force COVID Shield] for the mobilization of necessary resources to ensure the safe conduct of examinations,” the IATF Resolution No. 119 read.



The PRC website showed that many licensure examinations initially set in April to June have been rescheduled to later dates.



For July, the PRC is set to conduct licensure examinations for mining engineers, master plumbers, real estate brokers and environmental planners.



                                                      IATF
                                                      PRC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
