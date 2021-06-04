




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
BuCor confirms one inmate dead, three injured in fight at Bilibid
The Bureau of Corrections conducted Oplan Galugad  at Bldg 9, Maximum Security Camp, New Bilibid Prison last June 1, 2021.
Bureau of Corrections/Facebook page released

                     

                        

                           
BuCor confirms one inmate dead, three injured in fight at Bilibid

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2021 - 10:15am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections has confirmed that violence again erupted in the New Bilibid Prison earlier this week leaving one inmate dead and three injured.



In a message to reporters late Thursday night, BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said they were holding simultaneous operations at the maximum and medium security compounds earlier this week when the clash happened.





“While searching at medium security compound, a fight broke out at one side… You cannot call that a riot. Two [Persons Deprived of Liberty] fought and others took sides. One was stabbed and died. There are three who were brought to the hospitals because they sustained injuries,” he added in Filipino.



Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra also confirmed the incident, adding that the department is waiting for the full report from BuCor.



“We’ll act after we have read the full report. We already directed the BuCor months ago to take the appropriate measures to prevent these violent incidents,” he added.



Guevarra said BuCor conducted removal of PDLs’ gang affiliation tattoos and Oplan Galugad to search for and confiscate prohibited items, particularly weapons.



But the DOJ chief noted that “it seems that the proliferation of improvised weapons has not abated.”



The bureau conducted an Oplan Galugad on June 1 and seized several contrabands, including weapons. They confiscated 161 "Indian pana" darts, 21 slings, 38 pieces of "improvised pointed weapon", 92 pieces of "improvised bladed weapon" and two pieces of improved hacksaws.



Accountability of BuCor officers



Asked whether the justice department will continue the investigation looking into the liability of BuCor in deadly riots in the Bilibid, Guevarra said: “Yes, we intend to do so if we find the report unsatisfactory.”



Two deadly gang brawls erupted in Bilibid in the span of a month last year.



In October, nine people died after members of the Sputnik and Commando gangs clashed. A month later, a riot again erupted as the two gangs clashed, leaving three dead and 64 injured.



Guevarra ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the incidents.



After the “free-for-all scuffle” happened in November, Guevarra said he ordered BuCor to conduct a deeper probe into the incident. 



“What I want to know is how such a violent incident could happen in the wee hours of the morning and last for hours, and why the prison authorities failed to detect and prevent such a huge gang war that left many inmates dead or injured,” the DOJ chief said then.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS
                                                      MENARDO GUEVARRA
                                                      NEW BILIBID PRISON
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tarlac resident Gibo Teodoro gets COVID-19 vaccine in Davao City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tarlac resident Gibo Teodoro gets COVID-19 vaccine in Davao City


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, a resident of Tarlac province, got his first dose of Sinovac’s COVID-19 shot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Not yet time to drop face shields
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Not yet time to drop face shields


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We can’t remove the face shield policy for now when our two-dose vaccination coverage is still low due to inadequate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH notes marked increase in COVID-19 cases across Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH notes marked increase in COVID-19 cases across Philippines


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Case increase nationally and across all island groups was more evident in the past week,” Dr. Alethea De Guzman,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccine mix study anchors on Sinovac as first dose
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccine mix study anchors on Sinovac as first dose


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Science and Technology is studying how the Chinese-developed Sinovac jabs will work with other vaccine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Health group asks Philippines to support bid to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Health group asks Philippines to support bid to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In a statement, the Coalition for People’s Right to Health urged the government to unconditionally support the Trade-Related...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP submits to DOJ records of 53 drug killings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP submits to DOJ records of 53 drug killings


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police has submitted to the Department of Justice records of 53 police operations that resulted in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Face-to-face class resumption depends on vaccination rate&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Face-to-face class resumption depends on vaccination rate’


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte’s decision on whether to allow the resumption of face-to-face classes would depend on the number of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dante death toll rises to 4
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dante death toll rises to 4


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Casualties due to Tropical Storm Dante have risen to four, with seven individuals reported missing, according to the National...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5-day &lsquo;mental wellness&rsquo; leave sought for workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
5-day ‘mental wellness’ leave sought for workers


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
A bill seeking to grant mental wellness leave to workers has been filed in the House of Representatives.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House OKs proposal doubling pension of poor elderly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House OKs proposal doubling pension of poor elderly


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
A bill seeking to double the monthly social pension of about three million indigent senior citizens from P500 to P1,000 was...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with