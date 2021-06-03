Philippines' vote on UN probe into Gaza conflict won't affect ties with Israel — Palace
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' vote backing a probe into the alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza Strip won't affect its "excellent" ties with Israel, Malacañang said on Thursday.
The Israeli foreign ministry recently summoned Philippine ambassador to Tel Aviv Macairog Alberto to seek clarification on the Philippines' vote at the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council. The Southeast Asian country favored the creation of an investigative committee against Israel over its military campaign "Operation Guardian of the Walls.”
Gilad Cohen, the Israeli foreign ministry's deputy director-general for Asia Pacific, has said it was "unacceptable" that a country like the Philippines, "which itself endures radical and murderous Islamist terrorism," would support a draft resolution that ignores the "war crimes" of Palestinian militant group Hamas.
"The vote in the UN Human Rights Council does not in any way, or should not in any way affect our excellent bilateral relations with Israel," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.
The Palace spokesman claimed that Israel was one of President Rodrigo Duterte's favorites among the countries he visited. The Philippine leader visited Israel in 2018.
"One of the countries we rely upon for assistance in modernizing our armed forces is Israel. We are also arranging the non-stop flight from Israel to the Philippines," Roque said.
"So that (vote) has nothing to do with our very close ties with the state of Israel," he added.
Roque said Duterte does not micromanage the Philippines' delegation to the UN Human Rights Council even if he is the chief architect of foreign policy. He said the Philippine delegation has consistently voted in favor of the right of Palestinians to have their own state in the same way that the Philippines backed the creation of the Jewish state of Israel.
"The Philippines’ traditional position in the United Nations has been to go with the Palestinian cause. Each year there are several of these recurring Israel versus Palestine resolutions that the UN normally passes these resolutions with the majority vote in favor of the Palestinians, so, usually it is the US and Israel who are traditionally voting against it," Roque said, quoting a statement of the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs.
"In short, our vote has been consistent with the previous positions of the Philippines. Although we say that, at the same time we very much value our bilateral relations with Israel," he added.
More than 100 rockets were fired Monday from Gaza towards Israel by multiple Palestinian armed groups, Hamas Islamists who control the blockaded enclave said.
The Israeli army had earlier confirmed at least 45 rocket launches, most targeting areas near the Gaza border, but seven were directed towards Jerusalem.
The army later sent an update that the rocket fired had continued through the night. No Israeli fatalities have been reported. — AFP
More than 1,000 rally in Washington in support of Palestinians and calling for an end to US aid to Israel.
The demonstration on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial came as a ceasefire that ended 11 days of intense fighting between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip has so far held.
"We are hoping to send a clear message to the United States government that the days of supporting the Israeli state without repercussions are over," one of the demonstrators, 39-year-old Washington lawyer Sharif Silmi, says as he stood in the crowd where many protesters held red, white, green and black Palestinian flags. — AFP
The United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken departs Monday for a Middle East trip aimed at consolidating the ceasefire that brought 11 days of deadly bombardment between Israel and Hamas to a halt.
"Secretary Blinken will meet with Israeli leaders about our ironclad commitment to Israel's security," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.
"He will continue our administration's efforts to rebuild ties to, and support for, the Palestinian people and leaders, after years of neglect." — AFP
The UN Security Council calls for "full adherence to the ceasefire" in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in its first statement since violence erupted on May 10.
Security Council members also stress "the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza."
The statement received backing from the US delegation — which had blocked earlier drafts — only after the removal of a paragraph condemning the violence, a sensitive issue since it raised the question of blame. — AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East "in the coming days," the State Department said Thursday after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire halting 11 days of fighting.
Blinken spoke with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, who "welcomed Secretary Blinken's planned travel to the region, where the secretary will meet with Israeli, Palestinian, and regional counterparts in the coming days to discuss recovery efforts and working together to build better futures for Israelis and Palestinians," State Department spokesman Ned Price said. — AFP
Ceasefire between Israel, Hamas officially comes into force. — AFP
