Philippines' vote on UN probe into Gaza conflict won't affect ties with Israel — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' vote backing a probe into the alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza Strip won't affect its "excellent" ties with Israel, Malacañang said on Thursday.



The Israeli foreign ministry recently summoned Philippine ambassador to Tel Aviv Macairog Alberto to seek clarification on the Philippines' vote at the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council. The Southeast Asian country favored the creation of an investigative committee against Israel over its military campaign "Operation Guardian of the Walls.”



Gilad Cohen, the Israeli foreign ministry's deputy director-general for Asia Pacific, has said it was "unacceptable" that a country like the Philippines, "which itself endures radical and murderous Islamist terrorism," would support a draft resolution that ignores the "war crimes" of Palestinian militant group Hamas.



"The vote in the UN Human Rights Council does not in any way, or should not in any way affect our excellent bilateral relations with Israel," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.



The Palace spokesman claimed that Israel was one of President Rodrigo Duterte's favorites among the countries he visited. The Philippine leader visited Israel in 2018.



"One of the countries we rely upon for assistance in modernizing our armed forces is Israel. We are also arranging the non-stop flight from Israel to the Philippines," Roque said.



"So that (vote) has nothing to do with our very close ties with the state of Israel," he added.



Roque said Duterte does not micromanage the Philippines' delegation to the UN Human Rights Council even if he is the chief architect of foreign policy. He said the Philippine delegation has consistently voted in favor of the right of Palestinians to have their own state in the same way that the Philippines backed the creation of the Jewish state of Israel.



"The Philippines’ traditional position in the United Nations has been to go with the Palestinian cause. Each year there are several of these recurring Israel versus Palestine resolutions that the UN normally passes these resolutions with the majority vote in favor of the Palestinians, so, usually it is the US and Israel who are traditionally voting against it," Roque said, quoting a statement of the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs.



"In short, our vote has been consistent with the previous positions of the Philippines. Although we say that, at the same time we very much value our bilateral relations with Israel," he added.