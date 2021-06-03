




































































 




   







   















Tarlac resident Gibo Teodoro gets COVID-19 vaccine in Davao City
Former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, a resident of Tarlac province, receives his first dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in Davao City.
                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2021 - 5:42pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, a resident of Tarlac province, got his first dose of Sinovac’s COVID-19 shot in Davao City after Mayor Sara Duterte offered it to him.



Former Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya, who was with Teodoro during his visit to Davao City, told Philstar.com that Duterte asked Teodoro if he wanted to be a “poster boy” for vaccination to boost confidence among the city’s residents in the shot.





“Sabi ni Mayor Sara (Mayor Sara said), the way I understood it, ‘Would you like to be the poster boy of vaccination dito sa (here in) Davao? Mayroong (There is a) slot, there are a lot of slots today that did not appear. If you are qualified for it, would you like to be the poster boy?’” Andaya recalled in a phone call.



Andaya said the city’s health officer was called to Duterte’s office, who then assessed Teodoro if he was qualified to get vaccinated, even if he was not a resident of the city.



It turns out, Andaya said, that Teodoro has hypertension and is qualified to get vaccinated as a person with a comorbidity.



Andaya claimed that Teodoro did not jump the line supposedly because vaccine slots of people who do not show up for their appointment are given to other people instead of the shots going to waste.



Walk-in vaccination not allowed



Ordinarily, people who would want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 would have to register with their local government unit and would have to wait until their scheduled appointment. 



Department of Health Memorandum No. 2021-0099 states that walk-in vaccination would not be allowed. 



 






The same document provides that vaccination sites should prepare a quick substitution list from which people will be selected to get the shots in case others back out.



Andaya said that Teodoro would have to fly back to Davao City in up to four weeks’ time to get his second dose of the vaccine, but may have to return as early as a week and a half from now which would give him another chance of speaking with Duterte.



Andaya is admittedly pushing for Duterte to run for president, with Teodoro as her running mate. He said they paid a visit to the Davao City mayor to “see if there’s something common between them.”



He said that when he brought up his desire for Duterte and Teodoro to run in tandem during the next year’s polls, both smiled, “almost saying yes.”



“But of course, I understand things like this would have to happen at the proper time,” Andaya said.



Duterte has been coy about her plans for the next polls, but is widely speculated to run for president after topping pre-election surveys.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

