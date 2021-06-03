DOH notes marked increase in COVID-19 cases across Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Wednesday the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has become “more evident” as Mindanao and parts of Luzon experience spike in infections.

“Case increase nationally and across all island groups was more evident in the past week,” Dr. Alethea De Guzman, DOH Epidemiology Bureau Director Alethea De Guzman said in a forum.

The department observed that cases in Mindanao and the rest of Luzon “outpaced” those in the “NCR Plus” areas.

De Guzman said there is “slight upward trend” in “NCR Plus” areas, while there is gradual increase in COVID-19 infections in Visayas.

Meanwhile, parts of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon “have highest cases and fastest incline.”

The average daily cases in the Philippines increased to 6,691 from May 27 to June 2 from 5,214 in the previous week. The average for April was 9,381 cases per day.

“Cases have plateaued this May,” De Guzman said. “We’re closely monitoring this because there’s a possibility that from a plateau, the trend may become upward.”

“NCR Plus” areas will be under general community quarantine “with restrictions” until the middle of June. Meanwhile, at least 14 areas will be under the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine.

The DOH official urged the local governments to reduce the time spent between detecting COVID-19 cases and isolating them, and the public to continue following health protocols.

“As the pandemic is still ongoing despite the gains we’ve had in vaccination, we can’t let our guards down. What is crucial to the continuing decline of cases is individual accountability of adhering to minimum public health standards,” De Guzman said.

Only 1.2 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the inoculation drive began in March. Meanwhile, 3.9 million Filipinos have received one of the two doses.

The Philippines, which has one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Southeast Asia, has tallied 1.2 million cases, including 21,158 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico