COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rise to 1,247,899
Bike commuters brave the drizzle brought by Tropical Storm Dante as they traverse the green-lit bike lane along EDSA in Quezon City on June 3, 2021. June 3 is marked as World Bike Day.
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Thursday reported 7,217 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,247,899.





    The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a measure further extending the validity of Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2 to give the government more time to implement measures and mitigate the impact of the pandemic.
    
	
    Public health advocates called on the Philippines to support the proposal to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines. 
    
	
     The COVAX vaccine program has secured another USD 2.4 billion from donors but underlined it was still struggling to get enough doses to help poorer countries fight coronavirus.
    
	
    The pandemic has severely affected children's rights worldwide, with young people risking a "generational catastrophe" if governments do not act, a rights group said in an annual survey. 
    
	
