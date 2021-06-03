COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rise to 1,247,899
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Thursday reported 7,217 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,247,899.
-
Active cases: 55,790 or 4.5% of the total
-
Recoveries: 3,483, pushing total to 1,170,752
-
Deaths: 199, bringing total to 21,357
What's new today?
-
The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a measure further extending the validity of Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2 to give the government more time to implement measures and mitigate the impact of the pandemic.
-
Public health advocates called on the Philippines to support the proposal to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines.
-
The COVAX vaccine program has secured another USD 2.4 billion from donors but underlined it was still struggling to get enough doses to help poorer countries fight coronavirus.
-
The pandemic has severely affected children's rights worldwide, with young people risking a "generational catastrophe" if governments do not act, a rights group said in an annual survey.
