'Dante' seen to make 7th landfall over Bataan tonight â€” PAGASA

'Dante' seen to make 7th landfall over Bataan tonight — PAGASA
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm "Dante" (Choi-wan) is now moving west northwestward and could make its seventh landfall over Bataan tonight, PAGASA said.
The agency in its afternoon forecast said Dante was last spotted over the coastal waters of Calapan in Oriental Mindoro.
It continues to move at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour, with maximum sustained winds at 65 kph and gustiness of up to 90 kph.
Dante has made six landfalls since Tuesday night, the latest over Pola in Oriental Mindoro at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
PAGASA said it is now heading towards the southwestern coast of Batangas before its expected landfall over Bataan later tonight.
Disaster officials have reported that 566 families or 2,642 individuals are affected by Dante across Davao Region and Soccsksargen. Three have also died, while two were injured and one remains missing.
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals remain hoisted in these areas:
Signal No. 2 (Damaging gale-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)
Luzon:
- northern and central portion of Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Bongabong, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Pola, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud)
- northern and central portion of Occidental Mindoro(Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Paluan, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog)
- Lubang Islands
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Bataan
- southwestern portion of Bulacan (Calumpit, Bulacan, City of Malolos, Paombong, Hagonoy)
- western portion of Pampanga (Masantol, Macabebe, Sasmuan, Lubao, Floridablanca, Porac, Guagua, Santa Rita, Angeles City, Mabalacat City, Minalin, Bacolor)
- Zambales
- western portion of Tarlac (Bamban, Capas, San Jose, Mayantoc, Camiling, Santa Ignacia, San Clemente)
- western portion of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Burgos, Infanta, Dasol, City of Alaminos, Mabini, Sual, Labrador, Bugallon, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Bayambang, Urbiztondo, Basista, Malasiqui, San Carlos City, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen)
Signal No. 1 (Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)
Luzon:
- Marinduque
- western portion of Romblon (Romblon, San Agustin, Santa Maria, Odiongan, Alcantara, Looc, Ferrol, Santa Fe, San Jose, San Andres, Calatrava, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion)
- rest of Oriental Mindoro
- rest of Occidental Mindoro,
- western portion of Quezon (Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Candelaria, Sariaya, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Atimonan, Unisan, Plaridel)
- Laguna
- Metro Manila
- Rizal
- rest of Bulacan
- rest of Pampanga
- rest of Tarlac
- western portion of Nueva Ecija (Science City of Muñoz, Lupao, Cuyapo, Talugtug, Guimba, Nampicuan, Quezon, Licab, Santo Domingo,Talavera, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Aliaga, Zaragoza, Jaen, San Antonio, Cabiao, San Isidro, San Leonardo, City of Gapan, Peñaranda)
- rest of Pangasinan
- southern portion of Benguet (Itogon, Tuba, Sablan, Baguio City, La Trinidad, Kapangan, Tublay)
- La Union
What to expect
Dante, the fourth storm to hit the Philippines this year, is forecast to traverse over Zambales and Pangasinan tonight after its landfall in Bataan.
It is expected to emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Thursday morning, and weaken into a low pressure area by Saturday.
Still, it will continue to bring rains today until Thursday afternoon over these areas:
Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains:
- Cavite
- Batangas
- Romblon
- Marinduque
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Bataan
- Zambales
- Pangasinan
Moderate to heavy rains:
- Rest of Central Luzon
- Calabarzon
- Metro Manila
- northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands
- Aklan
- Antique
Light to moderate with at times heavy rains:
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- La Union
- Ilocos Sur
- Mountain Province
- Kalinga
- Abra
- Benguet
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
- rest of Mimaropa
Rough to very rough seas will also be experienced over the seaboards of areas where Signal No. 2 is raised.
Areas under Signal No. 1, meanwhile, will see moderate to rough seas, as well as the eastern seaboards of Visayas, seaboard of Caraga, northern seaboard of Northern Mindanao, and the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental.
Forecast Position
- Thursday afternoon: 135 km west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte
- Friday afternoon: 140 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes
- Saturday morning: 400 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
- Sunday morning: 685 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
Follow this thread for updates on "Dante," the fourth tropical cyclone to enter Philippine Area of Responsibility this year. — Main photo from RAMMB
Tropical Storm Dante moves the southwestern coast of Batangas before making its seventh landfall over Bataan on Wednesday night.
At 4 p.m., Dante was located over the coastal waters of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro, with winds of 65 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph.
Tropical cyclone wind signals are still up in the following areas:
Signal no. 2
- The northern and central portion of Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Bongabong, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Pola, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud)
- the northern and central portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Paluan, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Islands
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Bataan
- the southwestern portion of Bulacan (Calumpit, Bulacan, City of Malolos, Paombong, Hagonoy)
- the western portion of Pampanga (Masantol, Macabebe, Sasmuan, Lubao, Floridablanca, Porac, Guagua, Santa Rita, Angeles City, Mabalacat City, Minalin, Bacolor)
- Zambales
- the western portion of Tarlac (Bamban, Capas, San Jose, Mayantoc, Camiling, Santa Ignacia, San Clemente)
- the western portion of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Burgos, Infanta, Dasol, City of Alaminos, Mabini, Sual, Labrador, Bugallon, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Bayambang, Urbiztondo, Basista, Malasiqui, San Carlos City, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen)
Signal no. 1
- Marinduque
- the western portion of Romblon (Romblon, San Agustin, Santa Maria, Odiongan, Alcantara, Looc, Ferrol, Santa Fe, San Jose, San Andres, Calatrava, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion)
- the rest of Oriental Mindoro
- the rest of Occidental Mindoro
- the western portion of Quezon (Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Candelaria, Sariaya, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Atimonan, Unisan, Plaridel)
- Laguna
- Metro Manila
- Rizal
- the rest of Bulacan
- the rest of Pampanga
- the rest of Tarlac
- the western portion of Nueva Ecija (Science City of Muñoz, Lupao, Cuyapo, Talugtug, Guimba, Nampicuan, Quezon, Licab, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Aliaga, Zaragoza, Jaen, San Antonio, Cabiao, San Isidro, San Leonardo, City of Gapan, Peñaranda)
- the rest of Pangasinan
- the southern portion of Benguet (Itogon, Tuba, Sablan, Baguio City, La Trinidad, Kapangan, Tublay)
- La Union
- The northwestern portion of Antique (Caluya)
Tropical Storm Dante is forecast to make its sixth landfall over Bataan on Wednesday night as it continues to move generally northwestward.
At 1 p.m., Dante was located over the coastal waters of Pola, Oriental Mindoro or 45 kilometers east southeast of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro. It packs maximum winds of 65 kph and gustiness of 90 kph.
Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over the following areas:
Signal No. 2 (Damaging gale-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)
- The northern portion of Romblon (Corcuera,
- Banton, Concepcion)
- Marinduque
- the northern and central portion of Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Bongabong, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Pola, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud)
- the northern and central portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Paluan, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog, Lubang Islands)
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Bataan
- the southwestern portion of Bulacan (Calumpit, Bulacan, City of Malolos, Paombong, Hagonoy)
- the western portion of Pampanga (Masantol, Macabebe, Sasmuan, Lubao, Floridablanca, Porac, Guagua, Santa Rita, Angeles City, Mabalacat City, Minalin, Bacolor)
- Zambales
- the western portion of Tarlac (Bamban, Capas, San Jose, Mayantoc, Camiling, Santa Ignacia, San Clemente)
- the western portion of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Burgos, Infanta, Dasol, City of Alaminos, Mabini, Sual, Labrador, Bugallon, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Bayambang, Urbiztondo, Basista, Malasiqui, San Carlos City, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen)
Signal No. 1 (Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)
- The rest of Romblon
- the rest of Oriental Mindoro
- the rest of Occidental Mindoro
- the western portion of Quezon (Sampaloc, Mauban, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Candelaria, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Sariaya, Pagbilao, Lucena City, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Pitogo, Unisan, Gumaca, Lopez, Plaridel, Macalelon, Catanauan, General Luna, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco)
- Laguna
- Metro Manila
- Rizal
- the rest of Bulacan
- the rest of Pampanga
- the rest of Tarlac
- the western portion of Nueva Ecija (Cabiao, San Antonio, City of Gapan, San Isidro, San Leonardo, Jaen, Zaragoza, Licab, Guimba, Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Talugtug, Quezon, Aliaga, Santa Rosa)
- the rest of Pangasinan
- the southern portion of Benguet (Itogon, Tuba, Sablan, Baguio City, La Trinidad, Kapangan, Tublay)
- La Union
- Aklan
- the northern portion of Antique (Tibiao, Culasi, Sebaste, Pandan, Libertad, Caluya)
Tropical Storm Dante slightly weakens as it continues to move closes to Eastern Samar, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
As of 4 p.m., Dante was located 85 km east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar or 110 km east southeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, with winds of 65 kph and gusts of 80 kph.
The weather disturbance will bring strong winds to gale-force winds over areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is raised.
Signal No. 2 is still up in several areas as Tropical Storm Dante moces towards the southern portion of Eastern Visayas.
At 1 p.m., Dante was located 220 km east northeast of Maasin City, Southern Leyte or 125 km east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It packs maximum winds of 75 kph and gustiness of up to 90 kph.
Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over the following areas:
Signal No. 2
- Catanduanes
- the southern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Lagonoy, San Jose, Sagñay, Garchitorena, Buhi, Iriga City, Bato, Nabua, Balatan, Goa, Tigaon, Ocampo, Bula, Baao, Pili, Minalabac, Milaor, Naga City, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Camaligan, Gainza, San Fernando, Tinambac, Siruma)
- Masbate including Ticao and Burias Island
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Northern Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Dinagat Islands
- Siargao
- Bucas Grande Islands
Signal No. 1
- Quezon including Polillo Islands
- Camarines Norte
- the rest of Camarines Sur
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Aklan
- Capiz
- the northern and central portion of Iloilo (Lambunao, Janiuay, Dumangas, Zarraga, New Lucena, Pototan, Mina, Badiangan, Dueñas, Calinog, Bingawan, City of Passi, San Enrique, Dingle, Barotac Nuevo, Banate, Anilao, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, San Dionisio, Concepcion, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles)
- the northern portion of Negros Occidental (San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Cadiz City, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava, City of Talisay, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Manapla, Murcia, Bacolod City)
- Bohol
- the northern and central portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Consolacion, Cordova, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, City of Carcar) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
- The rest of Surigao del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- the northeastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Magsaysay, Gingoog City, Talisayan, Balingoan, Medina)
- Camiguin
Tropical Depression Dante decelerates as it continues to move west northwestward toward the Philippine Sea.
At 4 p.m., the weather disturbance was located 835 km east of Mindanao, packing winds of 55 kph and gustiness of 70 kph.
State weather bureau PAGASA says Dante will reach tropical storm category by Monday morning and will slightly intensify until Wednesday.
