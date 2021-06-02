'Dante' seen to make 7th landfall over Bataan tonight â€” PAGASA

'Dante' seen to make 7th landfall over Bataan tonight — PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm "Dante" (Choi-wan) is now moving west northwestward and could make its seventh landfall over Bataan tonight, PAGASA said.

The agency in its afternoon forecast said Dante was last spotted over the coastal waters of Calapan in Oriental Mindoro.

It continues to move at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour, with maximum sustained winds at 65 kph and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Dante has made six landfalls since Tuesday night, the latest over Pola in Oriental Mindoro at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

PAGASA said it is now heading towards the southwestern coast of Batangas before its expected landfall over Bataan later tonight.

Disaster officials have reported that 566 families or 2,642 individuals are affected by Dante across Davao Region and Soccsksargen. Three have also died, while two were injured and one remains missing.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals remain hoisted in these areas:

Signal No. 2 (Damaging gale-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

Luzon:

northern and central portion of Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Bongabong, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Pola, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud)

northern and central portion of Occidental Mindoro(Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Paluan, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog)

Lubang Islands

Batangas

Cavite

Bataan

southwestern portion of Bulacan (Calumpit, Bulacan, City of Malolos, Paombong, Hagonoy)

western portion of Pampanga (Masantol, Macabebe, Sasmuan, Lubao, Floridablanca, Porac, Guagua, Santa Rita, Angeles City, Mabalacat City, Minalin, Bacolor)

Zambales

western portion of Tarlac (Bamban, Capas, San Jose, Mayantoc, Camiling, Santa Ignacia, San Clemente)

western portion of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Burgos, Infanta, Dasol, City of Alaminos, Mabini, Sual, Labrador, Bugallon, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Bayambang, Urbiztondo, Basista, Malasiqui, San Carlos City, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen)

Signal No. 1 (Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

Luzon:

Marinduque

western portion of Romblon (Romblon, San Agustin, Santa Maria, Odiongan, Alcantara, Looc, Ferrol, Santa Fe, San Jose, San Andres, Calatrava, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion)

rest of Oriental Mindoro

rest of Occidental Mindoro,

western portion of Quezon (Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Candelaria, Sariaya, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Atimonan, Unisan, Plaridel)

Laguna

Metro Manila

Rizal

rest of Bulacan

rest of Pampanga

rest of Tarlac

western portion of Nueva Ecija (Science City of Muñoz, Lupao, Cuyapo, Talugtug, Guimba, Nampicuan, Quezon, Licab, Santo Domingo,Talavera, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Aliaga, Zaragoza, Jaen, San Antonio, Cabiao, San Isidro, San Leonardo, City of Gapan, Peñaranda)

rest of Pangasinan

southern portion of Benguet (Itogon, Tuba, Sablan, Baguio City, La Trinidad, Kapangan, Tublay)

La Union

What to expect

Dante, the fourth storm to hit the Philippines this year, is forecast to traverse over Zambales and Pangasinan tonight after its landfall in Bataan.

It is expected to emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Thursday morning, and weaken into a low pressure area by Saturday.

Still, it will continue to bring rains today until Thursday afternoon over these areas:

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains:

Cavite

Batangas

Romblon

Marinduque

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Bataan

Zambales

Pangasinan

Moderate to heavy rains:

Rest of Central Luzon

Calabarzon

Metro Manila

northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands

Aklan

Antique

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains:

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

La Union

Ilocos Sur

Mountain Province

Kalinga

Abra

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

rest of Mimaropa

Rough to very rough seas will also be experienced over the seaboards of areas where Signal No. 2 is raised.

Areas under Signal No. 1, meanwhile, will see moderate to rough seas, as well as the eastern seaboards of Visayas, seaboard of Caraga, northern seaboard of Northern Mindanao, and the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental.

Forecast Position