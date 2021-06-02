ANYARE?: November herd immunity target vs COVID-19, 'better Christmas'

MANILA, Philippines — Vaccination has always been touted by healthcare experts as humanity's best ticket out of the deadly coronavirus disease pandemic, resulting in massive immunization efforts across the world.

The Philippine government had earlier targetted inoculating 60-70 million people before 2021 ends, with a November 27 deadline to achieve "herd immunity" in Metro Manila and various other provinces.

With that in mind, aspirations of a "better Christmas" have been seen as an achievable goal by President Rodrigo Duterte and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr.

Seems promising, right?

However, the state has recently abandoned it in favor of smaller numbers by said dates, swapping the term herd immunity for "population protection."

Exactly what happened to these aspirations and what turned them into these elusive moving targets? What's keeping the Philippines from getting the vaccination numbers it wants within a given timeframe?

Most importantly, how will a longer COVID-19 health crisis affect the common Filipino, the business community and the economy in general?

Tonight we ask: Anyare?

Join Xave Gregorio as he sheds light on the issue at hand together with Dr. Joshua San Pedro, co-convenor of the Coalition for People's Right to Health and Philstar.com senior editor Prinz Magtulis.

