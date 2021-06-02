




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  

                     

                        

                           
ANYARE?: November herd immunity target vs COVID-19, 'better Christmas'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           James Relativo (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2021 - 8:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vaccination has always been touted by healthcare experts as humanity's best ticket out of the deadly coronavirus disease pandemic, resulting in massive immunization efforts across the world.



The Philippine government had earlier targetted inoculating 60-70 million people before 2021 ends, with a November 27 deadline to achieve "herd immunity" in Metro Manila and various other provinces.





With that in mind, aspirations of a "better Christmas" have been seen as an achievable goal by President Rodrigo Duterte and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr.



Seems promising, right?



However, the state has recently abandoned it in favor of smaller numbers by said dates, swapping the term herd immunity for "population protection."



Exactly what happened to these aspirations and what turned them into these elusive moving targets? What's keeping the Philippines from getting the vaccination numbers it wants within a given timeframe?



Most importantly, how will a longer COVID-19 health crisis affect the common Filipino, the business community and the economy in general?



Tonight we ask: Anyare? 



Join Xave Gregorio as he sheds light on the issue at hand together with Dr. Joshua San Pedro, co-convenor of the Coalition for People's Right to Health and Philstar.com senior editor Prinz Magtulis. 



Catch the third episode of "Anyare?" live this Wednesday, 8 p.m., on Philstar.com's official Facebook and Youtube accounts.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANYARE
                                                      CARLITO GALVEZ JR.
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 5,257 new COVID-19 infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 5,257 new COVID-19 infections


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 5,257 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace agrees with Imee Marcos that 'fight is over' if Duterte decides to run for VP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace agrees with Imee Marcos that 'fight is over' if Duterte decides to run for VP


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
While President Rodrigo Duterte has not decided on whether to run for vice president next year, Malacañang agrees with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Experts advise against antibody testing after vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Experts advise against antibody testing after vaccination


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Getting antibody tests after getting a COVID-19 vaccine is not advisable, medical experts said, as they typically do not paint...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines asks US for at least 3M doses from vaccine surplus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines asks US for at least 3M doses from vaccine surplus


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The US earlier pledged to ship some 80 million vaccine doses overseas by the end of June. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA flags increase in COVID-19 reproduction rate in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA flags increase in COVID-19 reproduction rate in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
OCTA Research on Wednesday said it has observed an increase in the reproduction rate of the novel coronavirus in Metro Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 New BIR policy on private schools' tax rate 'damaging, ill-conceived' &mdash; COCOPEA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New BIR policy on private schools' tax rate 'damaging, ill-conceived' — COCOPEA


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
BIR's new move would hike private schools' tax rate to 25% at a time when many have closed down due to the pandemic, an umbrella...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In interview of SC aspirants, JBC asks about Judiciary trust rating, anti-terrorism law, same-sex marriage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In interview of SC aspirants, JBC asks about Judiciary trust rating, anti-terrorism law, same-sex marriage


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The trust and approval rating of the Judiciary, which is lower than other officials of the government, figured in at the Judicial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Dante' seen to make 7th landfall over Bataan tonight &mdash; PAGASA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Dante' seen to make 7th landfall over Bataan tonight — PAGASA


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dante remains with maximum sustained winds at 65 kph and gustiness of up to 90 kph. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte tells LGU: Use technology to speed up vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte tells LGU: Use technology to speed up vaccination


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has urged local governments to use technology and other "advanced approaches" to prevent long lines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban rift continues: Pacquiao hits Cusi over Luzon blackouts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban rift continues: Pacquiao hits Cusi over Luzon blackouts


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao took to the Senate floor Wednesday to criticize Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi for politicking amid the rotational...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with