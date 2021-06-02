




































































 




   







   















House approves bill declaring National Press Freedom Day on August 30
File photo shows employees and supporters lighting candles at the gate as the ABS-CBN Corporation office in Quezon City shines the network's colors.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
House approves bill declaring National Press Freedom Day on August 30

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2021 - 5:22pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:44 p.m.) — The House of Representatives unanimously approved Wednesday a bill declaring August 30 as National Press Freedom Day in the Philippines. 



This came from the same 'House of the People' that voted to deny ABS-CBN Corp., the country's largest broadcast company, a fresh franchise in what many saw as a blow to an already precarious press freedom situation in the country. 





Under the bill, government agencies and the private sector "shall afford sufficient time and opportunity for their opportunities to engage and participate in related activity to be conducted in the premises of their respective offices or establishments."



Government agencies in the education sector are also tasked to "lead public and private high schools at all levels in organizing consciousness-raising activities on the importance of the press, their rights and social responsibilities, and the elimination of all forms of violence against the press." 



The bill was also introduced with the objective of recognizing "the vital role of the press in nation building and [increasing] awareness of press freedom as a tool towards orderly society and transparency in governance." 



Of note, co-authors and sponsors Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado (Bulacan 1st District) and Rep. Deogracias Savellano (Ilocos Sur 1st District), were among those who voted against the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN Corp. 



President Rodrigo Duterte himself earlier said he would see to it that the news network's franchise would not be renewed, a threat he later made good on.



Duterte’s words have historically held sway in the lower chamber of Congress, where he has a supermajority.



Millions of Filipinos were deprived of essential information in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic as a result of the franchise junking, while 11,000 media workers lost their jobs. 



Earlier on World Press Freedom Day in May, Duterte claimed that his administration would “remain committed” to protecting journalists’ rights in the country. 






The Philippines fell two places in the World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders this year, ranking 138th among 180 countries. 



In its report, the media watchdog pointed to what it said was the “grotesque judicial harassment” against Rappler and its CEO Maria Ressa and the shutdown of ABS-CBN, both of which it pinned on Duterte himself. 



Malacañang later disregarded this, claiming the issues raised by the media watchdog were not related to press freedom. 



Media and human rights groups alike have slammed what they said are continuing attacks on press freedom in the country, with the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility recording at least 19 journalists have been killed within Duterte’s term.



Since the onset of his administration, Duterte has made it clear that he had an ax to grind with critical media and has hit ABS-CBN, as well as Rappler and the Inquirer. Duterte and his aides have not been shy about tagging news outlets as being purveyors of "fake news" in his speeches and addresses. 



The Presidential Task Force on Media Security continues to hold that the media environment in the country “has generally improved since 2009, especially after President Duterte came to office.”



— Franco Luna


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

