DOH: Antibody testing after COVID-19 vaccination not recommeded

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health advised the public against getting antibody tests after COVID-19 vaccination after local experts said these may cause unnecessary worry over the effectiveness of jabs.

“The DOH does not recommend antibody testing to confirm if you are protected against COVID-19 after vaccination,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a statement sent to reporters Wednesday.

“A negative antibody test does not mean that the COVID-19 vaccine did not work,” she added.

Vergeire stressed the United States Centers for Disease and Prevention does not recommend antibody testing to assess immunity to COVID-19 following vaccination or to determine the need for inoculation in an unvaccinated person.

“Since vaccines induce antibodies to specific viral protein targets, post-vaccination serologic test results will be negative in persons without history of previous natural infection if the test used does not detect antibodies induced by the vaccine,” the US CDC antibody testing interim guidelines read.

Local experts told the House health committee Wednesday that antibody tests typically do not paint a full picture of immunity against COVID-19.

Vergeire advised the public to consult physicians before getting any diagnostic test “because these should only be performed with professional guidance.” She also urged Filipinos, even if they are fully vaccinated, to continue following health protocols.

“We assure the public that all vaccines with emergency use authorization have undergone a rigorous regulatory process to ensure they are safe and effective against COVID-19,” she said.

As of May 30, 1.2 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 3.9 million have received one of the two doses.