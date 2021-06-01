MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. to implement a proportional distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in areas outside Metro Manila as some provinces grapple with a rising number of infections.



"I am directing Secretary Galvez to make a distribution, like pro rata," the president said during a pre-recorded public address last Monday.



"Let us divide the vaccines among ourselves since the bulk of the people of the NCR (National Capital Region) already have vaccines. When more vaccines arrive, you divide it amongst the local government units. I hope it will be done as soon as possible," he added.



Duterte said among the areas that should receive jabs are Iloilo, Zamboanga, Cagayan and Butuan. While the Philippines does not have an excess vaccine supply, the jabs "are coming in bulk now," the president added.



The Philippines has so far secured a total inventory of 8.3 million doses of COVID-19 jabs, still equivalent to a small percentage of the Philippines' population of more than 100 million. About 5.1 million doses of COVID-19 jabs have been distributed so far.



Citing health department data, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the number of infections in the Visayas and Mindanao are rising.



"We understand that we did not impose lockdowns in the Visayas and Mindanao during the first months and perhaps that is the reason why the number of cases in those areas are increasing. We remind our brothers and sisters in Visayas and Mindanao - wear face masks, wash your hands, observe physical distancing, and get vaccinated because the new variants are more infectious," Roque said at a press briefing yesterday.



"I am not saying that the cases were exported (by) Manila because we have been implementing a travel bubble in Metro Manila Plus for a long time... I think it’s a rational conclusion that they must have had an increase in community transmission because of the new variants," he added.



The NCR Plus consists of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.