Manila OKs limited face-to-face classes in 4 more schools
This undated photo shows the College of Medicine building of the University of the Philippines in Manila
MANILA, Philippines — Four more schools in the country's capital were cleared on Tuesday for limited in-person learning in their medical and health allied programs. 



Manila's public information office said Mayor Isko Moreno approved the applications of the University of the Philippines, Emilio Aguinaldo College, St. Jude College and National University. 



The national government in February allowed for the move, citing the need for the training of would-be health workers to continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Since then, the Commission on Higher Education has given its nod to over 60 colleges and universities, provided they meet the set health protocols. 



In Manila, some schools have also offered their facilities as additional COVID-19 vaccination sites. Moreno sought to encourage the four institutions to get their employees vaccinated as they are now included in the government's priority list at A4.



CHED Chairperson Prospero de Vera III said in May that engineering, information technology, industrial technology, and maritime programs could be next for allowing physical classes.  



These, he said, are programs that require hands on activities that could not be fully delivered virtually. 



Classes at both K-12 and tertiary level in the Philippines remain mostly carried out online since the pandemic hit. 



Groups have since pressed the government for plans on a safe reopening, but securing President Rodrigo Duterte's approval is crucially anchored on vaccinations. 



By end-May, over 1.2 million have completed their shots, per figures from health authorities. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CITY OF MANILA
                                                      COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION
                                                      DISTANCE LEARNING
