




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'Dante' slightly weakens as it approaches Eastern Samar
This satellite image shows Tropical Storm "Dante," which PAGASA said slightly weakened on Tuesday afternoon
RAMMB

                     

                        

                           
'Dante' slightly weakens as it approaches Eastern Samar

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2021 - 7:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Tuesday said Tropical Storm "Dante" (Choi-wan) slightly weakened as it moved closer to Eastern Samar where it is expected to make landfall. 



The weather bureau in its afternoon bulletin said Dante was last seen at 85 kilometers east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. 



It now packs 65 kilometers per hour peak winds, and gusts of up to 80 kph. Dante continues to move north northwestward at 25 kph, and is forecast to landfall over Eastern Samar tonight or Wednesday morning. 



These areas remain under PAGASA's tropical cyclone wind signals: 



Signal No. 2 (Damaging gale-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)



Luzon:



    
	
  • Catanduanes
    • 
	
  • southern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Lagonoy, San Jose, Sagñay, Garchitorena, Buhi, Iriga City, Bato, Nabua, Balatan, Goa, Tigaon, Ocampo, Bula, Baao, Pili, Minalabac, Milaor, Naga City, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Camaligan, Gainza, San Fernando, Tinambac, Siruma)
    • 
	
  • Masbate including Ticao and Burias Island
    • 
	
  • Albay
    • 
	
  • Sorsogon
    • 




Visayas



    
	
  • Eastern Samar
    • 
	
  • Samar
    • 
	
  • Northern Samar
    • 
	
  • Biliran
    • 
	
  • northeastern portion of Leyte (Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Tunga, Santa Fe, Palo)
    • 




Signal No. 1 (Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)



Luzon: 



    
	
  • Rizal
    • 
	
  • Laguna
    • 
	
  • southeastern portion of Batangas (Lobo, San Juan, Rosario, Taysan, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Malvar, Lipa City, Padre Garcia, Ibaan, Batangas City, Balete,  Mataas na kahoy, San Jose)
    • 
	
  • Quezon including Polillo Islands
    • 
	
  • rest of Camarines Norte
    • 
	
  • Marinduque
    • 
	
  • Romblon
    • 




Visayas



    
	
  • northeastern portion of Aklan (Lezo, Numancia, Banga, Kalibo, New Washington, Balete, Batan, Altavas, Makato, Tangalan)
    • 
	
  • northeastern portion of Capiz (Mambusao, Sapi-An, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panitan, Sigma, Panay, Pontevedra, President Roxas, Pilar, Ma-Ayon, Dao, Cuartero)
    • 
	
  • northeastern portion of Iloilo (Sara, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles, Lemery, Ajuy, Concepcion)
    • 
	
  • northeastern portion of Negros Occidental (Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, City of Victorias, Calatrava)
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Cebu (Balamban, Asturias, Tuburan, Tabuelan, Sogod, San Remigio, City of Bogo, Borbon, Tabogon, Bantayan Islands, Daanbantayan, Medellin, Catmon, Danao City, Carmen, Compostela, Cebu City, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova)
    • 
	
  • northeastern potion of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, Ubay, San Miguel, Alicia, Buenavista, Mabini, Candijay, Anda, Inabanga, Guindulman, Dagohoy, Pilar, Danao, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia)
    • 
	
  • rest of Leyte
    • 
	
  • Southern Leyte
    • 




Mindanao:



    
	
  • Surigao del Norte 
    • 
	
  • including Siargao 
    • 
	
  • Bucas Grande Islands
    • 
	
  • Dinagat Island
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran, Magallanes, Remedios T. Romualdez, Butuan City)
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat)
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Surigao del Sur (San Miguel, Tago, City of Tandag, Cortes, Lanuza, Carmen, Madrid, Cantilan, Carrascal)
    • 




What to expect



Dante will keep moving generally northwestward until Wednesday evening. PAGASA said it is likely to remain a tropical storm too before making landfall.



Rains, however, are seen to persist today through Wednesday morning in these areas: 



Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains: 



    
	
  • Surigao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • Leyte
    • 
	
  • Southern Leyte
    • 
	
  • Biliran
    • 
	
  • Masbate
    • 
	
  • Romblon 
    • 




Moderate to heavy rains:



    
	
  • Surigao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Norte
    • 
	
  • Camiguin
    • 
	
  • Samar
    • 
	
  • Bohol
    • 
	
  • northern portion of 
    • 
	
  • Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
    • 
	
  • Capiz
    • 
	
  • Iloilo
    • 
	
  • Sorsogon
    • 
	
  • Albay
    • 
	
  • Camarines Norte
    • 
	
  • Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Marinduque
    • 
	
  • southern portion of Quezon 
    • 




Light to moderate with at times heavy rains: 



    
	
  • Misamis Oriental
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Sur
    • 
	
  • Bukidnon
    • 
	
  • Catanduanes
    • 
	
  • rest of Visayas
    • 




Dante will also continue to bring rough to very rough seas over the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 2, as well as over the eastern seaboard of Caraga. 



"Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts over these waters," PAGASA said. "Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor."



Moderate to rough seas, meanwhile, will be experienced over the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental, and the remaining seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1. 



Forecast Position 



    
	
  • Wednesday afternoon: In the vicinity of Goa, Camarines Sur 
    • 
	
  • Thursday afternoon: In the vicinity of Maconacon, Isabela
    • 
	
  • Friday afternoon: 120 km east of Itbayat, Batanes
    • 
	
  • Saturday afternoon: 825 km northeast of extreme northern Luzon
    • 



                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      EASTERN SAMAR
                                                      PAGASA
                                                      TROPICAL STORM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic task force allows leisure travel in and out of NCR Plus 'bubble'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic task force allows leisure travel in and out of NCR Plus 'bubble'


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government's pandemic task force is allowing travelers from the so-called NCR Plus bubble to vacation in areas under...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2.2 million Pfizer jabs from COVAX facility to arrive on June 11 &mdash; Galvez
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2.2 million Pfizer jabs from COVAX facility to arrive on June 11 — Galvez


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The COVAX facility will deliver over 2 million COVID-19 shots developed by Pfizer-BioNtech to the Philippines on June...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP vows dismissal of killer cop after murder of woman in QC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP vows dismissal of killer cop after murder of woman in QC


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This is disgusting and unacceptable because the police should be the ones protecting our countrymen, and not the criminals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A Makati court has found former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV guilty of libel over his media statements against then-Makati...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte says Philippines to donate $1M to COVAX facility
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte says Philippines to donate $1M to COVAX facility


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a meeting aired Monday evening, Duterte said World Health Organization-led program has helped the country “a lot”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Court junks cyberlibel charge vs Ressa after Keng sought case dismissal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court junks cyberlibel charge vs Ressa after Keng sought case dismissal


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A Makati court has dismissed the cyberlibel charge against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa after businessman Wilfredo Keng, private...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Contingency plans ready for COVID-19 vaccines amid blackouts in Luzon &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Contingency plans ready for COVID-19 vaccines amid blackouts in Luzon — DOH


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Authorities on Tuesday sought to assure that contingency plans are in place in COVID-19 vaccination sites and storage areas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: Not all 'drug war' records can be released due to national security issues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: Not all 'drug war' records can be released due to national security issues


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Duterte said human rights advocates can check police records or join law enforcement operations from a "healthy distance"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Drilon vows to oppose increased NTF-ELCAC funds in 2022, warns vs &lsquo;election war chest&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Drilon vows to oppose increased NTF-ELCAC funds in 2022, warns vs ‘election war chest’


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Tuesday vowed to oppose "tooth and nail" funds for the government's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Guidelines on arrests of violators signed over a year into quarantine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Guidelines on arrests of violators signed over a year into quarantine


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We were very confident that we would be okay after the first wave, but suddenly it became very alarming when we had the surge,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with