'Dante' slightly weakens as it approaches Eastern Samar

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Tuesday said Tropical Storm "Dante" (Choi-wan) slightly weakened as it moved closer to Eastern Samar where it is expected to make landfall.

The weather bureau in its afternoon bulletin said Dante was last seen at 85 kilometers east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

It now packs 65 kilometers per hour peak winds, and gusts of up to 80 kph. Dante continues to move north northwestward at 25 kph, and is forecast to landfall over Eastern Samar tonight or Wednesday morning.

These areas remain under PAGASA's tropical cyclone wind signals:

Signal No. 2 (Damaging gale-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

Luzon:

Catanduanes

southern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Lagonoy, San Jose, Sagñay, Garchitorena, Buhi, Iriga City, Bato, Nabua, Balatan, Goa, Tigaon, Ocampo, Bula, Baao, Pili, Minalabac, Milaor, Naga City, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Camaligan, Gainza, San Fernando, Tinambac, Siruma)

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Island

Albay

Sorsogon

Visayas:

Eastern Samar

Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

northeastern portion of Leyte (Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Tunga, Santa Fe, Palo)

Signal No. 1 (Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

Luzon:

Rizal

Laguna

southeastern portion of Batangas (Lobo, San Juan, Rosario, Taysan, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Malvar, Lipa City, Padre Garcia, Ibaan, Batangas City, Balete, Mataas na kahoy, San Jose)

Quezon including Polillo Islands

rest of Camarines Norte

Marinduque

Romblon

Visayas:

northeastern portion of Aklan (Lezo, Numancia, Banga, Kalibo, New Washington, Balete, Batan, Altavas, Makato, Tangalan)

northeastern portion of Capiz (Mambusao, Sapi-An, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panitan, Sigma, Panay, Pontevedra, President Roxas, Pilar, Ma-Ayon, Dao, Cuartero)

northeastern portion of Iloilo (Sara, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles, Lemery, Ajuy, Concepcion)

northeastern portion of Negros Occidental (Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, City of Victorias, Calatrava)

northern portion of Cebu (Balamban, Asturias, Tuburan, Tabuelan, Sogod, San Remigio, City of Bogo, Borbon, Tabogon, Bantayan Islands, Daanbantayan, Medellin, Catmon, Danao City, Carmen, Compostela, Cebu City, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova)

northeastern potion of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, Ubay, San Miguel, Alicia, Buenavista, Mabini, Candijay, Anda, Inabanga, Guindulman, Dagohoy, Pilar, Danao, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia)

rest of Leyte

Southern Leyte

Mindanao:

Surigao del Norte

including Siargao

Bucas Grande Islands

Dinagat Island

northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran, Magallanes, Remedios T. Romualdez, Butuan City)

northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat)

northern portion of Surigao del Sur (San Miguel, Tago, City of Tandag, Cortes, Lanuza, Carmen, Madrid, Cantilan, Carrascal)

What to expect

Dante will keep moving generally northwestward until Wednesday evening. PAGASA said it is likely to remain a tropical storm too before making landfall.

Rains, however, are seen to persist today through Wednesday morning in these areas:

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains:

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Biliran

Masbate

Romblon

Moderate to heavy rains:

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Camiguin

Samar

Bohol

northern portion of

Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Capiz

Iloilo

Sorsogon

Albay

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Marinduque

southern portion of Quezon

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains:

Misamis Oriental

Agusan del Sur

Bukidnon

Catanduanes

rest of Visayas

Dante will also continue to bring rough to very rough seas over the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 2, as well as over the eastern seaboard of Caraga.

"Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts over these waters," PAGASA said. "Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor."

Moderate to rough seas, meanwhile, will be experienced over the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental, and the remaining seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1.

Forecast Position