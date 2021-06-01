NDRRMC: One dead, one missing reported in Soccsksargen due to 'Dante'

MANILA, Philippines — One person was reported dead and another missing in Soccsksargen region due to the onslaught of Tropical Storm “Dante,” the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

In its situation report as of Tuesday morning, the NDRRMC said it is validating and verifying data on the death and missing person report in Soccsksargen region.

The report noted flooding, landslide and flashflood incidents in the said region.

Dante has also affected 160 families of 620 persons in nine barangays in Davao region. Of these, 158 families or 604 persons are taking temporary shelter in ten evacuation centers.

Three bridges in Banga, South Cotabato were also reported as not passable, the NDRRMC said.

More than 1,700 passengers stranded

The Philippine Coast Guard said it monitored 1,761 passengers, drivers and cargo helpers stranded in Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Calabarzon, Northeastern Mindanao and Bicol regions. Also temporarily stuck in ports in five regions are 44 vessels, one motorbanca and 587 rolling cargoes.

The PCG also said 37 vessels and 57 motorbancas are taking shelter, as precautionary measure, against the threat of the typhoon.

In 11 ports in the Eastern Visayas region, 736 persons, 20 vessels, 288 rolling cargoes and one motorbanca are reported as of Tuesday noon. Five vessels and 35 motorbancas are also taking shelter in the said ports.

There are also 463 people stranded in ports in Bicol region. The coast guard also said it monitored 161 rolling cargoes and nine vessels in the region.

The PCG, meanwhile, reported that 327 passengers, 15 vessels and 81 rolling cargoes stranded in Central Visayas region.

In its 2:00 p.m. bulletin, state weather bureau Pagasa said Dante is located at 220 kilometers east northeast of Maasin City in Southern Leyte.

Dante is forecast to make an initial landfall over Eastern Samar or Leyte sometime between tonight or Wednesday morning. — Kristine Joy Patag