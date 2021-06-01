




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'Dante' now over southern part of Eastern Visayas, landfall seen tonight or Wednesday
This satellite image shows Tropical Storm "Dante" which was last seen over Eastern Visayas
RAMMB

                     

                        

                           
'Dante' now over southern part of Eastern Visayas, landfall seen tonight or Wednesday

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2021 - 3:22pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm "Dante" (Choi-wan) is now approaching the southern portion of Eastern Visayas with landfall there seen by Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, PAGASA said.



The agency in its latest bulletin said Dante was last seen at 220 kilometers east northeast of Maasin City in Southern Leyte.



It has shifted to a north northwestward direction at a speed of 15 kph, with peak winds still at 75 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph.



Dante is forecast to make an initial landfall over Eastern Samar or Leyte sometime between tonight or tomorrow morning.



Various areas across the country are now under PAGASA's tropical cyclone wind signals due to the fourth storm to enter the Philippines this year:



Signal 2 (Damaging gale-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)



    
	
  • Luzon
    • 
	
  • Catanduanes
    • 
	
  • southern portion of 
    • 
	
  • Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Lagonoy, San Jose, Sagñay, Garchitorena, 
    • 
	
  • Buhi, Iriga City, Bato, 
    • 
	
  • Nabua, Balatan, Goa, 
    • 
	
  • Tigaon, Ocampo, Bula, 
    • 
	
  • Baao, Pili, Minalabac, 
    • 
	
  • Milaor, Naga City, 
    • 
	
  • Calabanga, Bombon, 
    • 
	
  • Magarao, Canaman, 
    • 
	
  • Camaligan, Gainza, San 
    • 
	
  • Fernando, Tinambac, 
    • 
	
  • Siruma)
    • 
	
  • Masbate including Ticao and Burias Island, Albay and Sorsogon
    • 




Visayas



    
	
  • Eastern Samar
    • 
	
  • Samar
    • 
	
  • Northern Samar
    • 
	
  • Biliran
    • 
	
  • Leyte
    • 
	
  • Southern Leyte
    • 




Mindanao



    
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • Siargao
    • 
	
  • Bucas Grande Islands 
    • 




Signal No. 1 (Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours) 



Luzon 



    
	
  • Quezon including Polillo 
    • 
	
  • Islands
    • 
	
  • Camarines Norte
    • 
	
  • rest of Camarines Sur Marinduque
    • 
	
  • Romblon
    • 




Visayas 



    
	
  • Aklan
    • 
	
  • Capiz
    • 
	
  • northern and central portion of Iloilo (Lambunao, Janiuay, Dumangas, Zarraga, New Lucena, Pototan, Mina, Badiangan, Dueñas, Calinog, Bingawan, City of Passi, San Enrique, Dingle, Barotac Nuevo, Banate, Anilao, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, San Dionisio, Concepcion, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles)
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Negros Occidental (San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Cadiz City, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava, City of Talisay, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Manapla, Murcia, Bacolod City)
    • 
	
  • Bohol
    • 
	
  • northern and central portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Consolacion, Cordova Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, City of Carcar)
    • 
	
  • Bantayan and Camotes Islands
    • 




Mindanao 



    
	
  • rest of Surigao del 
    • 
	
  • Norte
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Norte
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Sur
    • 
	
  • northeastern portion of
    • 
	
  • Misamis Oriental (Magsaysay, Gingoog City, Talisayan, Balingoan, Medina)
    • 
	
  • Camiguin
    • 




What to expect



PAGASA said Dante will continue moving generally west northwestward or northwestward until Tuesday evening. 



It is expected to keep its strength before making landfall, and may weaken into a tropical depression by Friday and to a low pressure area by Saturday.



Rains are seen to persist today through Wednesday morning in these areas: 



Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains: 



    
	
  • Surigao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • Leyte
    • 
	
  • Southern Leyte
    • 
	
  • Biliran
    • 
	
  • Samar
    • 
	
  • Eastern Samar
    • 




Moderate to heavy rains:



    
	
  • Surigao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Norte
    • 
	
  • Northern Samar
    • 
	
  • Bohol
    • 
	
  • northern portion of 
    • 
	
  • Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
    • 
	
  • Sorsogon
    • 
	
  • Masbate
    • 




Light to moderate with at times heavy rains: 



    
	
  • Catanduanes
    • 
	
  • Albay
    • 
	
  • Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Misamis Oriental
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Sur
    • 
	
  • Camiguin
    • 
	
  • Bukidnon
    • 
	
  • Davao Region
    • 
	
  • SOCCSKSARGEN
    • 
	
  • rest of Central Visayas
    • 




In coastal waters, Dante will bring rough to very rough seas over the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 2, as well as over the eastern seaboard of Caraga. 



"Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts over these waters," PAGASA said. "Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor."



Moderate to rough seas, meanwhile, will be experienced over the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental, and the remaining seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1. 



Forecast Position 



    
	
  • Wednesday noon: Over the coastal waters of Bacacay, Albay 
    • 
	
  • Thursday noon: In the vicinity of Dinapigue, Cagayan 
    • 
	
  • Friday morning: 85 km southeast of Basco, Batanes
    • 
	
  • Saturday morning: 490 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
    • 






 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      EASTERN VISAYAS
                                                      PAGASA
                                                      TROPICAL STORM
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: June 1, 2021 - 2:35pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on "Dante," the fourth tropical cyclone to enter Philippine Area of Responsibility this year. —  Main photo from RAMMB

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 1, 2021 - 2:35pm                              


                              
Signal No. 2 is still up in several areas as Tropical Storm Dante moces towards the southern portion of Eastern Visayas.



At 1 p.m., Dante was located 220 km east northeast of Maasin City, Southern Leyte or 125 km east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It packs maximum winds of 75 kph and gustiness of up to 90 kph.



Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over the following areas:



Signal No. 2 



    
	
  • Catanduanes
    • 
	
  • the southern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Lagonoy, San Jose, Sagñay, Garchitorena, Buhi, Iriga City, Bato, Nabua, Balatan, Goa, Tigaon, Ocampo, Bula, Baao, Pili, Minalabac, Milaor, Naga City, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Camaligan, Gainza, San Fernando, Tinambac, Siruma)
    • 
	
  • Masbate including Ticao and Burias Island
    • 
	
  • Albay
    • 
	
  • Sorsogon 
    • 
	
  • Eastern Samar
    • 
	
  • Samar
    • 
	
  • Northern Samar
    • 
	
  • Biliran
    • 
	
  • Leyte
    • 
	
  • Southern Leyte 
    • 
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • Siargao
    • 
	
  • Bucas Grande Islands
    • 




Signal No. 1



    
	
  • Quezon including Polillo Islands
    • 
	
  • Camarines Norte
    • 
	
  • the rest of Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Marinduque
    • 
	
  • Romblon 
    • 
	
  • Aklan
    • 
	
  • Capiz
    • 
	
  • the northern and central portion of Iloilo (Lambunao, Janiuay, Dumangas, Zarraga, New Lucena, Pototan, Mina, Badiangan, Dueñas, Calinog, Bingawan, City of Passi, San Enrique, Dingle, Barotac Nuevo, Banate, Anilao, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, San Dionisio, Concepcion, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles)
    • 
	
  • the northern portion of Negros Occidental (San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Cadiz City, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava, City of Talisay, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Manapla, Murcia, Bacolod City)
    • 
	
  • Bohol
    • 
	
  • the northern and central portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Consolacion, Cordova, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, City of Carcar) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands 
    • 
	
  • The rest of Surigao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Norte
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Sur
    • 
	
  • the northeastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Magsaysay, Gingoog City, Talisayan, Balingoan, Medina)
    • 
	
  • Camiguin
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 May 30, 2021 - 5:40pm                              


                              
Tropical Depression Dante decelerates as it continues to move west northwestward toward the Philippine Sea.



At 4 p.m., the weather disturbance was located 835 km east of Mindanao, packing winds of 55 kph and gustiness of 70 kph.



State weather bureau PAGASA says Dante will reach tropical storm category by Monday morning and will slightly intensify until Wednesday.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 30, 2021 - 12:14pm                              


                              
Tropical Depression Dante intensifies and accelerates as it moves westward over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao.



State weather bureau PAGASA says there is an increasing likelihood that Dante will strengthen into a tropical storm by Monday morning.



At 10 a.m. on Sunday, the weather disturbance was located 620 kilometers east of Mindanao with winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph. It is moving westward at 25 kph.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Makati court has found former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV guilty of libel over his media statements against then-Makati...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Luzon grid on red alert; rotational blackouts loom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Luzon grid on red alert; rotational blackouts loom


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rotational blackouts may persist in the Luzon grid this week as large power plants have extended their unplanned outage and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'NCR Plus' stays under GCQ in June                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'NCR Plus' stays under GCQ in June


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte keeps Metro Manila and four nearby provinces under General Community Quarantine for the entire June....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Some areas in eastern part of Philippines under Signal No. 2 due to 'Dante'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Some areas in eastern part of Philippines under Signal No. 2 due to 'Dante'


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical Storm Dante was last spotted 270 kilometers east of Maasin City in Southern Leyte, packing peak winds of 75 km per...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP vows dismissal of killer cop after murder of woman in QC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP vows dismissal of killer cop after murder of woman in QC


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This is disgusting and unacceptable because the police should be the ones protecting our countrymen, and not the criminals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SC OKs fully remote videoconference hearings amid continuing COVID-19 threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC OKs fully remote videoconference hearings amid continuing COVID-19 threat


                              

                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has allowed lower courts nationwide to conduct fully remote videoconferencing hearings to not delay trial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR fixes processes after COA flags P183,000 in unreleased financial aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR fixes processes after COA flags P183,000 in unreleased financial aid


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“CHR has already heeded COA’s observation and actions from relevant CHR offices have already been carried out,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coronavirus deaths in the Philippines breach 21,000
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coronavirus deaths in the Philippines breach 21,000


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
 Local health authorities on Tuesday recorded 5,177 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Police, DOJ heed Duterte national security concerns on 'drug war' case review
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Police, DOJ heed Duterte national security concerns on 'drug war' case review


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police will only give the Department of Justice access to select administrative cases on “drug...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG completes cash aid distribution in NCR Plus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG completes cash aid distribution in NCR Plus


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Año also said that at least 8 local government units will be returning to the Bureau of Treasury more than P26 million...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with