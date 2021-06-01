'Dante' now over southern part of Eastern Visayas, landfall seen tonight or Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm "Dante" (Choi-wan) is now approaching the southern portion of Eastern Visayas with landfall there seen by Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, PAGASA said.

The agency in its latest bulletin said Dante was last seen at 220 kilometers east northeast of Maasin City in Southern Leyte.

It has shifted to a north northwestward direction at a speed of 15 kph, with peak winds still at 75 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph.

Dante is forecast to make an initial landfall over Eastern Samar or Leyte sometime between tonight or tomorrow morning.

Various areas across the country are now under PAGASA's tropical cyclone wind signals due to the fourth storm to enter the Philippines this year:

Signal 2 (Damaging gale-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

Luzon

Catanduanes

southern portion of

Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Lagonoy, San Jose, Sagñay, Garchitorena,

Buhi, Iriga City, Bato,

Nabua, Balatan, Goa,

Tigaon, Ocampo, Bula,

Baao, Pili, Minalabac,

Milaor, Naga City,

Calabanga, Bombon,

Magarao, Canaman,

Camaligan, Gainza, San

Fernando, Tinambac,

Siruma)

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Island, Albay and Sorsogon

Visayas

Eastern Samar

Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Siargao

Bucas Grande Islands

Signal No. 1 (Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

Luzon

Quezon including Polillo

Islands

Camarines Norte

rest of Camarines Sur Marinduque

Romblon

Visayas

Aklan

Capiz

northern and central portion of Iloilo (Lambunao, Janiuay, Dumangas, Zarraga, New Lucena, Pototan, Mina, Badiangan, Dueñas, Calinog, Bingawan, City of Passi, San Enrique, Dingle, Barotac Nuevo, Banate, Anilao, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, San Dionisio, Concepcion, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles)

northern portion of Negros Occidental (San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Cadiz City, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava, City of Talisay, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Manapla, Murcia, Bacolod City)

Bohol

northern and central portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Consolacion, Cordova Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, City of Carcar)

Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Mindanao

rest of Surigao del

Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

northeastern portion of

Misamis Oriental (Magsaysay, Gingoog City, Talisayan, Balingoan, Medina)

Camiguin

What to expect

PAGASA said Dante will continue moving generally west northwestward or northwestward until Tuesday evening.

It is expected to keep its strength before making landfall, and may weaken into a tropical depression by Friday and to a low pressure area by Saturday.

Rains are seen to persist today through Wednesday morning in these areas:

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains:

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Biliran

Samar

Eastern Samar

Moderate to heavy rains:

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Northern Samar

Bohol

northern portion of

Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Sorsogon

Masbate

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains:

Catanduanes

Albay

Camarines Sur

Misamis Oriental

Agusan del Sur

Camiguin

Bukidnon

Davao Region

SOCCSKSARGEN

rest of Central Visayas

In coastal waters, Dante will bring rough to very rough seas over the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 2, as well as over the eastern seaboard of Caraga.

"Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts over these waters," PAGASA said. "Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor."

Moderate to rough seas, meanwhile, will be experienced over the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental, and the remaining seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1.

Forecast Position

Wednesday noon: Over the coastal waters of Bacacay, Albay

Thursday noon: In the vicinity of Dinapigue, Cagayan

Friday morning: 85 km southeast of Basco, Batanes

Saturday morning: 490 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes



