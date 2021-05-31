




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Signal No. 1 up over parts of Northern, Eastern Samar due to 'Dante'Â 
This satellite image shows Tropical Storm "Dante" which PAGASA said could exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by weekend.
RAMMB

                     

                        

                           
Signal No. 1 up over parts of Northern, Eastern Samar due to 'Dante' 

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2021 - 6:51pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Monday raised Signal No. 1 over parts of Samar as Tropical Storm "Dante" maintained its strength. 



The agency in its afternoon bulletin said Dante was last seen at 375 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur. 



It remains with 75 kilometers per hour peak winds, and gusts of up to 90 kph. Dante continues to north westward at a speed of 20 kph.



As of 5 p.m., the following areas are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, or strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours:



    
	
  • Eastern portion of Northern Samar (Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Palapag, Laoang)
    • 
	
  • northeastern portion of Eastern Samar (Arteche, San Policarpio)
    • 




PAGASA said Dante's outer rainbands will continue to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Caraga, Davao Region, Eastern Visayas, Bukidnon and Misamis Oriental. 



It also warned that isolated to scattered flooding and landslides are possible, especially in areas highly susceptible to the said hazards. 



"Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels," the agency continued. 



Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao due to Dante. PAGASA said small seacrafts should take precautionary measures when out in the sea.



Dante is seen to gradually intensify and could reach Severe Tropical Storm status by Wednesday. 



Weather specialist Chris Perez said the fourth storm to enter the country this year could cross the northern boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday morning. 



Forecast Position 



    
	
  • Tuesday afternoon: 250 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar
    • 
	
  • Wednesday afternoon: 395 km east of Infanta, Quezon Province
    • 
	
  • Thursday afternoon: 295 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan 
    • 
	
  • Friday afternoon: 495 km east of Itbayat, Batanes
    • 
	
  • Saturday afternoon: 1,075 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon 
    
	 
    • 



                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PAGASA
                                                      TROPICAL STORM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban leadership hits Palace announcement of nat'l assembly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban leadership hits Palace announcement of nat'l assembly


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"If this purported council meeting is sanctioned by our Chairman, how come we have not received any formal communication,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 International journal publishes results on VCO vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
International journal publishes results on VCO vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Ranier Allan Ronda |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Results of state-funded clinical trials on virgin coconut oil in Santa Rosa, Laguna, which showed it was an effective “functional...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccine &lsquo;express lane&rsquo; opened for A1 to A3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccine ‘express lane’ opened for A1 to A3


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Villanueva |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
 An “express lane” for individuals included in the A1 to A3 priority sectors is in place, the Metropolitan Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AstraZeneca delivery for private firms pushed back to July&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AstraZeneca delivery for private firms pushed back to July 


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We don't have control on this. There are really delays in the whole world."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: COVID-19 cases in 'NCR Plus' still decreasing but at slower pace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: COVID-19 cases in 'NCR Plus' still decreasing but at slower pace


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
“[In] the NCR bubble, although we are seeing a decline in the number of cases, we are seeing the decline is getting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A Makati court has found former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV guilty of libel over his media statements against then-Makati...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte urged anew to retract statements on West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte urged anew to retract statements on West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"The statements of the President betray the interests of the country he swore to protect," UP Law faculty members said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban meet not in Duterte's schedule &mdash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban meet not in Duterte's schedule — Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The president, who serves as the chairman of PDP-Laban, was not present during the meeting, which stirred controversy after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ-led AO35 to make assessment on killings of peace consultants in Visayas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ-led AO35 to make assessment on killings of peace consultants in Visayas


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Justice-led task force on politically motivated extrajudicial killings will look into whether the killings...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rules on online discounts for PWDs, seniors still pending months after request
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rules on online discounts for PWDs, seniors still pending months after request


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Discounts for persons with disabilities and senior citizens in online commerce may soon be added to the cart.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with