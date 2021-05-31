Signal No. 1 up over parts of Northern, Eastern Samar due to 'Dante'Â 

Signal No. 1 up over parts of Northern, Eastern Samar due to 'Dante'

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Monday raised Signal No. 1 over parts of Samar as Tropical Storm "Dante" maintained its strength.

The agency in its afternoon bulletin said Dante was last seen at 375 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.

It remains with 75 kilometers per hour peak winds, and gusts of up to 90 kph. Dante continues to north westward at a speed of 20 kph.

As of 5 p.m., the following areas are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, or strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours:

Eastern portion of Northern Samar (Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Palapag, Laoang)

northeastern portion of Eastern Samar (Arteche, San Policarpio)

PAGASA said Dante's outer rainbands will continue to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Caraga, Davao Region, Eastern Visayas, Bukidnon and Misamis Oriental.

It also warned that isolated to scattered flooding and landslides are possible, especially in areas highly susceptible to the said hazards.

"Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels," the agency continued.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao due to Dante. PAGASA said small seacrafts should take precautionary measures when out in the sea.

Dante is seen to gradually intensify and could reach Severe Tropical Storm status by Wednesday.

Weather specialist Chris Perez said the fourth storm to enter the country this year could cross the northern boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday morning.

Forecast Position