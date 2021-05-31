




































































 




   







   















Palace says fully vaccinated senior citizens should still stay home
Undated file photo shows senior citizens.
                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2021 - 4:31pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday rejected the proposal to allow fully vaccinated senior citizens to go out so they can contribute to economic recovery, saying they should stay at home until the Philippines achieves population protection against COVID-19.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said senior citizens or people aged 60 years old and above are "especially vulnerable" to the virus and that the effects of vaccines on healthy persons differ from those of the elderly.



"I think it will depend on whether we will achieve population protection...More people should be given protection because the vaccine is not a guarantee that you will no longer catch COVID. It is a guarantee that you won't have a severe illness or you won't die. But the condition of seniors is different," Roque said at a press briefing.  



"So let us veer on the safer side while we do not have population protection yet. Until we have not vaccinated 70 percent of the population, our grandfathers and grandmothers should stay home for now," he added.



Quarantine restrictions in some areas limit the movement of the elderly to availing of essential goods and services and reporting for work. National Commission of Senior Citizens chairman Franklin Quijano has suggested that senior citizens who have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine be allowed to leave their homes so they can help the economy rebound. Permitting senior citizens to go out would allow them to do exercises that would benefit their mental health, he added.



Roque clarified that senior citizens are not absolutely prohibited from leaving their homes.



