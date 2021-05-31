Guevarra: Guidelines on arrests of quarantine violators awaiting DILG, PNP chiefs signature

MANILA, Philippines — Government guidelines on the arrests of violators of minimum health protocols, including the improper wearing of face masks, are awaiting the signatures of the interior department and police leaderships, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Monday.

“We are still awaiting the signatures of [DILG Secretary Eduardo Año and Police General Guillermo Eleazar],” Guevarra told reporters. He added that the guidelines may be released on Tuesday.

The justice chief said last week that he signed the Joint Memorandum Circular on the guidelines on apprehension and investigation of persons for violation of health and quarantine regulations.

He said the circular was transmitted to the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Philippine National Police chiefs for signing.

Asked for a probable reason why the document was not signed over the weekend, Guevarra said: “It’s just a matter of time, unless they have additional comments.”

He also clarified that there has been no delay in the guidelines, after President Rodrigo Duterte gave fresh orders on May 26 to arrest barangay chairpersons for mass gatherings that happen in their villages.

“The DILG, the PNP, and the DOJ have been separately issuing guidelines on arrests and investigations of health protocol/quarantine violators, including barangay officials who have been remiss in their jobs,” Guevarra said.

He added: “The joint memorandum circular is just a formal reiteration and consolidation of these existing guidelines.”

Duterte first ordered the detention of those who are not wearing masks properly on May 5 and the DOJ and DILG set out to come up with guidelines on the arrest.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya earlier said the guidelines must also account for detention spaces. “If we do make arrests, we would also need to prepare our detention cells because there may be a larger number of people detained than before,” he said in early May.

Guevarra on Sunday said they recommended bringing those who are arrested to an open-air holding air with ventilation where they can undergo booking and initial investigation.