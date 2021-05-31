




































































 




   







   















PNP chief says police ready to assist vaccination program
Undated file Photo shows Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, speaking to reporters at a press conference after the Commission on Human Rights reminded police officers to respect human rights and the rule of law when arresting violators of quarantine and public health safety protocols.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police expressed full readiness for the deployment of its personnel to help ensure a smooth and fast-paced COVID-19 vaccine rollout across the country. 



In a statement, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said all concerned police units and offices are closely coordinating with the LGUs for the vaccine rollout in their respective areas.





“We have been preparing for this for a long time in response to the PNP's national vaccination program. We have instructed all local police commanders to contact our LGUs to immediately meet the needs of local governments, whether it is security or manpower that will inject the COVID-19 vaccine to our countrymen,” Eleazar said in Filipino.



To recall, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año ordered the deployment of 35,415 police personnel to assist in the transportation of vaccines nationwide and an additional 13,840 policemen to help enforce minimum public health safety protocols and secure the different vaccination sites nationwide.



Eleazar said the PNP’s Medical Reserve Force is also ready for deployment to help speed up the inoculation process in some localities that may require assistance.



“Our Medical Reserve Force will be among those deployed in preparation for the national vaccine rollout. All PNP assets, including our fast boats and helicopters, are ready for carrying the vaccine to various parts of the country," he said.



"It's just like our operations during election season, specifically the delivery of ballot boxes and election paraphernalia to various provinces and to the most remote areas in the country."



The PNP chief assured that police personnel who will be deployed will be provided protective gear, vitamins and supplements so they would have protection against COVID-19.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

