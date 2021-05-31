50,000 Sputnik vaccines arrive

MANILA, Philippines — Another 50,000 doses of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines were set to arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 late last night.

This batch of vaccines from Gamaleya Research Institute was on Qatar Airways flight QR928 from Russia via Doha, Qatar, adding to the 15,000 doses delivered last May 1.

“Logistical issues have been addressed and this batch will contain 50,000 doses. We hope to send larger batches soon,” said Philippine ambassador to Russia Carlos Sorreta.

Russian Ambassador Marat Pavlov and representatives from the Department of Health (DOH) and other government officials were at the airport to welcome the shipment.

“There are only a few Sputnik V coming, only about 50,000 doses, so maybe two to three places will be given these vaccines first,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told state-run PTV in an interview conducted in Filipino last Saturday.

Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. announced earlier this month that the Philippines secured 10 million vaccines from Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute, with a contract expandable for up to 20 million doses.

The Bureau of Customs-NAIA approved the release of the 50,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines after the DOH and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) representatives presented documents and clearances to the Customs’ one-stop shop. Sputnik V vaccine was earlier given emergency use authorization by the FDA.

9th in Southeast Asia

While the Philippines has already administered over five million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the priority population, the country remains in 9th place among Southeast Asian nations in terms of vaccinating its whole population.

As of Saturday, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 (NTF) said about 1.18 million Filipinos have received their second dose of vaccine.

Vaccine czar Galvez also said that the government has vaccinated 1.4 healthcare workers or 93 percent of the total health frontliners in the country. Of that number, 664,000 have received their second dose.

Also, out of nine million registered elderly citizens, 1.36 million have been vaccinated while 1.15 million persons with comorbidities have received at least one dose, representing 22.7 percent of people registered with comorbidities.

“We breached the five-million mark. It’s good because our target for this month is at least 4 million but even if the month has yet to end, we breached the five-million mark on Saturday,” Galvez said in an interview on Teleradyo yesterday.

Breaching the five-million mark would mean that the Philippines has vaccinated 4.6 percent of its total population.

Global data clearinghouses have yet to update their tallies, but as of May 25, the Philippines is at 9th spot among neighbors in Southeast Asia in terms of vaccinating its population. The new tally of the Philippine government has yet to be compared with latest data from nine other countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Based on data from international think tank Our World in Data this month, at top would be Singapore – the second least populated nation in the region––with 36.11 percent of the population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Second would be Cambodia with 14.74 percent, Laos with 8.45 percent, Brunei – the least populated country in the region – with 6.86 percent, Malaysia with 5.68 percent, Indonesia – the most populated country in ASEAN – with 5.68 percent, Thailand with 3.46 percent, Myanmar with 3.26 percent, the Philippines with 3.16 percent and Vietnam with 1.03 percent.

The government earlier cited logistical and supply issues as reason behind the slow vaccine rollout. Last month, Galvez took issue with developed nations for their supposed hoarding of vaccines, having secured 80 percent of the total vaccine supply and leaving developing countries like the Philippines scrambling for scarce supplies.

Galvez did not disclose the current daily vaccination rate but said the country was expecting millions of doses next month, including 10 million Pfizer doses from the COVAX Facility, 4.5 million CoronaVac doses and 250,000 from Moderna.

Meanwhile, the country was still negotiating for up to two million doses of Sputnik V and another two million doses of AstraZeneca.

The US, among the countries Galvez called out during the United Nations forum last month for hoarding, has agreed to allocate supplies to the Philippines from its “excess doses.”

“Philippine Ambassador to the US Babe Romualdez called us and said we will be given excess (doses). We are coordinating with the US embassy and we had a positive engagement. Hopefully, we can have additional vaccines this June,” Galvez said.

“This July, the deliveries of other vaccines like AstraZeneca, Moderna and most likely… hopefully Pfizer, have been firmed up, and maybe we can have initial deliveries. We have a good prospect in this coming few months,” he added.

The NTF earlier said vaccine shipments to the country are expected to increase to at least 15 to 20 million doses monthly by July.

The country is currently grappling with vaccine bias and hesitancy issues among Filipinos as it races its target of 70 million vaccinated citizens by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity.

The government has also yet to address whether the alleged vaccine for sale schemes in Metro Manila could affect agreements with the COVAX Facility if proven to be true, as well as thebumping-up of local government leaders in the A1 category, considering that Gavi – the global vaccine alliance leading the COVAX Initiative – wants the government to follow the National Vaccination Deployment Plan it submitted to the body. – Neil Jayson, Pia Lee-Brago