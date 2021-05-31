Dante enters PAR

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Dante entered the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday and was forecast to dump rains over the eastern section of the country.

Dante’s outer rain bands may bring light to moderate and at times heavy rains over Caraga and Davao region in the next 24 hours, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

State weather forecasters warned residents of these areas against possible flooding, including flash floods, and rain-induced landslides.

“Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels,” PAGASA said.

As of 10 a.m., the center of Dante was located 820 kilometers east of Mindanao, packing winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Dante, the fourth tropical cyclone to enter the country this year, was projected to move west at 25 kph.

PAGASA senior weather forecaster Chris Perez said Dante was forecast to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 24 hours although this is unlikely to make landfall in any part of the country.

But the outer rain bands of the cyclone will also bring rains over the eastern section of Luzon and Visayas in the next few days, he said.