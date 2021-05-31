




































































 




   







   















Philippines suspends erring Saudi recruitment agencies
Labor attaché Fidel Macauyag reported that the 39 recruitment agencies, 18 companies and 40 employers were suspended as part of the Philippine government’s efforts to curb welfare cases among overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).
MANILA, Philippines — Close to a hundred recruitment agencies, companies and employers in Saudi Arabia have been barred from hiring Filipino workers.



Labor attaché Fidel Macauyag reported that the 39 recruitment agencies, 18 companies and 40 employers were suspended as part of the Philippine government’s efforts to curb welfare cases among overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).



“This is part of our campaign to cleanse the recruitment agencies. We have over 600 Saudi recruitment agencies, but maybe we can compress this number to 100 or even less in the coming months,” Macauyag said over the weekend.



He said the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Riyadh is purging delinquent recruitment agencies and strengthening onsite verification of employers.



“We do not need many recruitment agencies, we just need a few good ones, which can be our partners,” he added.



Macauyag said the POLO in Riyadh has formed “Team Camel” to help save distressed OFWs and strictly implements onsite verification of companies to ensure compliance with Philippine recruitment regulations.



“We tell owners of recruitment agencies that they should have a welfare officer who has the skill and the compassion to take care of our OFWs, especially the distressed ones. Agencies are solidary and jointly liable with employers. That is why if anything bad happens to our OFWs, this is part of their responsibility,” he said.



Macauyag said he will not hesitate to stop any recruitment agencies engaging in illegal practices.



The government has just lifted the temporary suspension in deployment of Filipino workers to Saudi Arabia. But the lifting of suspension failed to appease the anger of OFWs who were unable to leave for their employment in the kingdom.



The OFWs noted that they have to spend extra with new swab tests since their previous certificates had already expired aside from the trouble of having to rebook their flights to Saudi Arabia.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

