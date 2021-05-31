DND: AFP to get 90 new trucks from Russia

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of National Defense (DND) announced yesterday the purchase of 90 Russian-made military trucks worth P324 million for the Philippine Army.

ConEquip Philippines Inc. is expected to deliver the vehicles made by URAL of the Russian Federation within the next six months.

DND spokesman Arsenio Andolong said the Truck Troop Carrier Light project was approved by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana late last year.

The project, he noted, has an approved budget of P324 million and was procured through public bidding under Republic Act 9184.

“These trucks will surely boost the Army’s capability to transport personnel and materiel wherever they are needed, whether it be in combat or humanitarian assistance and disaster response,” Andolong said.

A notice of award was issued in favor of ConEquip Philippines Inc. last Feb. 11 after passing the requirements set under RA 9184 and its revised implementing rules and regulations.

Andolong said the trucks are expected to be delivered within 180 calendar days or six months upon receipt of the Notice to Proceed (NTP) or opening of the Letter of Credit.

Last week, he also announced that apart from 10 more Black Hawks from Poland, the first two of six brand new T-129 attack helicopters from Turkey are also scheduled to arrive in the country in September.

He said a total of six T-129 attack helicopters will be acquired with a contract price of $269,388,862 from Turkish Aerospace Industries under a government-to-government deal.

Andolong said the remaining four units are expected to be delivered in February 2022 and February 2023.

Like the Sikorsky Black Hawks considered as medium transport helicopters, the T-129 attack helicopters will also be for the Philippine Air Force.

The military is expected to utilize the air assets both for combat and non-combat operations including humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

Lorenzana earlier told The STAR that the AFP expects delivery of 10 more Black Hawks from Polish company Polskie Zaklady Lotnicze, manufactured under license by Sikorsky USA.

“Five in July and five in September,” he said after posting on social media how the first six aircraft already in use are also being utilized to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to the provinces.

The acquisition of the 16 Sikorsky Black Hawks has a total contract price of $241,461,699.39 also through a government-to-government transaction with Poland.